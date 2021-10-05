Young couple got married in a hot air balloon - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
05.10.2021 12:07
In Cappadocia, one of Turkey's most important tourism centers, Melis Dagtekin (25) and Sait Ozcan (30) got married in a hot air balloon.Melis Dagtekin and Sait Ozcan got married at sunrise in the balloon that came over the Love Valley in Goreme with other balloons in the sky.

In Cappadocia, one of Turkey's most important tourism centers, Melis Dagtekin (25) and Sait Ozcan (30) got married in a hot air balloon.

Melis Dagtekin and Sait Ozcan got married at sunrise in the balloon that came over the Love Valley in Goreme with other balloons in the sky. Congratulating the couple who got married in the sky and giving their marriage certificate to Melis Dagtekin, Mayor of Nevsehir Mehmet Savran stated that he did this for the first time in a balloon and said that he was excited.

Young couple got married in a hot air balloon


