Young man died, his stray dog ??'Comrade' waited by the grave - Son Dakika

07.10.2021 17:06
Young Man Umit Ceylan (35) lost his life by falling into an elevator shaft in DUZCE. The stray dog ??that Umit Ceylan (35) took care of and named 'Comrade', did not leave his grave during the funeral and sat by the young man's grave after the funeral.

Young Man Umit Ceylan (35) lost his life by falling into an elevator shaft in DUZCE. The stray dog ??that Umit Ceylan (35) took care of and named 'Comrade', did not leave his grave during the funeral and sat by the young man's grave after the funeral.

The incident occurred yesterday on the site in Konuralp District. Umit Ceylan, entered the building to leave cargo, called for an elevator. Ceylan, was distracted and didn't notice that the cabin did not come despite the elevator door being opened, and he fell into the space one floor below when he took a step. Then the elevator cabin descended on Ceylan and the young man lost his life immediately.

Ceylan's body was buried in the village of Yenivakif in Cilimli district. Emotional images emerged during Ceylan's funeral. Ceylan gave food every morning and looked after Comrade on his way to work. Comrade came to the cemetery during the funeral of Ceylan. Umit Ceylan was known kind man by his friends and neighbors. The dog did not leave Ceylan's grave during the funeral and sat by the grave after the funeral.FOOTAGE: -----------------

Scenes from Comrade near the grave


