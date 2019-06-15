Son Dakika Haberleri: Hat-trick Heroes: Alexis Sanchez Vs Elche
Hat-trick Heroes: Alexis Sanchez Vs Elche

3 saat önce

Take a look back to 2014 as Alexis Sanchez's hat-trick inspired Barcelona to a 4-0 victory despite the injury to Argentine Leo Messi.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 15.06.2019 05:06 
