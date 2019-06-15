Hat-trick Heroes: Alexis Sanchez Vs Elche
Take a look back to 2014 as Alexis Sanchez's hat-trick inspired Barcelona to a 4-0 victory despite the injury to Argentine Leo Messi.
15.06.2019
Take a look back to 2014 as Alexis Sanchez's hat-trick inspired Barcelona
to a 4-0 victory despite the injury to Argentine Leo Messi.
