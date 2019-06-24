Son Dakika Haberleri: Hattrick Heroes: Samuel Eto'o scored a hat-trick as Barcelona qualifies into the last 16
Hattrick Heroes: Samuel Eto'o scored a hat-trick as Barcelona qualifies into the last 16

17 dakika önce

The Cameroonian striker netted a splendid hat-trick in a 5-0 result of Panathinaikos that put Barcelona through to the last 16 of the Champions' League.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 07:06 
Panathinaikos, Barcelona, Spor
