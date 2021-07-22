He photographed every moment of the jungle cat for 5 days - Son Dakika

The jungle cat, which is among the endangered wild animals in Turkey, was photographed in Adana. Nature and wildlife photographer Idris Olmez at the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks photographed every moment of the jungle cat he watched for 5 days.

Olmez, who gathered information about the jungle cat and made preparations, collected data about the jungle cat for about 1.5 months by setting up a camera trap. Having taken a break from his work with the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Olmez went to Adana after the restrictions were lifted and started to wait for the jungle cat by setting up camouflage in the area he determined. After two unsuccessful attempts, Olmez set up camp in the same area in Adana months later. In his third attempt, he saw the jungle cat among the bushes in the evening hours of the first day. Olmez then watched the cat in the region for 5 days and captured every moment of it.

"A MAGNIFICENT SPECIES""After completing my preparations, I went there by calculating that I would find the cat easiest in Adana. We set up camera traps at the crossing points, and I camouflaged in the region according to the camera's data. A magnificent species; It is a rare and endangered species in our country. Two lights shone through the bushes at dusk. There are coyotes and different species in the region, I thought it was a coyote. As I got closer, I realized it was a jungle cat" said photographer Idris Olmez expressing his excitement when he saw the jungle cat in the bushes.

Footage:

The footage of jungle cat

(PHOTOS)