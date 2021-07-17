He planted cannabis on his grandparents' graves - Son Dakika

Planting cannabis on his grandparents' graves, C.G. (29) and his father G.G .(56) were taken into custody in Dazkiri, Afyonkarahisar. Drugs were also seized in their homes.

Some people saw cannabis plants on two graves belonging to the husband and wife in the cemetery of Yukariyenice village in Dazkiri district on July 12 and reported that to the gendarmerie teams. Arriving at the cemetery, teams found that there were 26 root cannabis on two separate graves and started work to catch the suspects.

It was detected in the investigation that C.G. planted cannabis on the graves of his grandmother and grandfather. Teams that carried out an operation in the house where C.G. lives with his father G.G, seized 587 grams of methamphetamine, 54 grams of cannabis, 11 grams of resin cannabis, 62 root cannabis plants, and 1 assay balance.

Father and son were detained on charges of 'manufacturing and trading drugs'.