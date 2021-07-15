He sleeps with the bull he brought from Erzurum for Eid al-Adha - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
15 Temmuz 2021 Perşembe 16:53
31-year-old Emrah Acar, who came to Istanbul from ERZURUM for the Eid al-Adha, is sleeping with his one ton bull that he has to sell for Eid al-Adha as a sacrifice.

31-year-old Emrah Acar, who came to Istanbul from ERZURUM for the Eid al-Adha, is sleeping with his one ton bull that he has to sell for Eid al-Adha as a sacrifice. Acar cared for the 3-year-old bull -he calls his best friend- on the mountain for 7 months and then in the barn, spends most of his free time taking care of the bull he calls 'King'. Located in the sacrifice sales area established by Sultangazi Municipality, the duo attracts the attention of those who see them when they sleep together.

Stating that they shared life with the 'King' and bull became the companion to him in the mountains for months, Acar said, "I cared him at the mountain for 7 months and then in the barn. We sleep together. I love him very much. He is a very peaceful animal. I look after him and feed him. The King is now 3 years old and weighs one ton. I am very happy together. He is a very friendly animal. He loves people."

Emrah Acar said, "We have become best friends now. A friend is like a friend. This is my best friend right now. We sleep together and wake up together. He never gets uncomfortable when I lie next to him. He doesn't disturb his comfort. He doesn't let me get up when I want to get up, he hugs us. That's how good we are."

Emrah Acar is sleeping with his bull the King scenesEmrah Acar is showing compassion to his bull and cuddling scenesAcar is showing how he take cares of bullEmrah Acar interview


Kaynak: DHA

