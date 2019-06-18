Son Dakika Haberleri: Heart of Midlothian FC 2018-19 Season Review
Son Dakika Spor Haber

Heart of Midlothian FC 2018-19 Season Review

55 dakika önce

Heart of Midlothian FC finished sixth in the Premiership and made it the Scottish Cup Final. The finish was equal to last season however they were four points better off. Relive some of the best moments of this season.

Heart of Midlothian FC finished sixth in the Premiership and made it the Scottish Cup Final. The finish was equal to last season however they were four points better off. Relive some of the best moments of this season.
Heart of Midlothian FC 2018-19 Season Review
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06 
Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi! Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 18.6.2019 16:01:39. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: Heart of Midlothian FC 2018-19 Season Review
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]