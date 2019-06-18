Son Dakika Haberleri: Hibernian 2018-19 Season Review
Hibernian 2018-19 Season Review

Hibernian secured fifth place above Edinburgh rivals in the Premiership in 2018-19. Strong runs of form and key result throughout the season. Relive the best moments from the season.

Hibernian secured fifth place above Edinburgh rivals in the Premiership in 2018-19. Strong runs of form and key result throughout the season. Relive the best moments from the season.
