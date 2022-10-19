High school student feeds stray animals every day

Hayat Incel, a 16-year-old high school student, fed 2 stray dogs that came to their house in Konya 4 years ago, and realized that they were hungry. Incel provides 150 animals in mountainous areas with the leftover food she collects from her school.

"WE SHARE AN UNCONDITIONAL LOVE"

"I noticed that 2 dogs were hungry around our vineyard house and I started to feed them. Then, seeing that I was feeding them, other dogs came as well. Now their numbers have increased and we are looking after 150 dogs. I've noticed that leftover food at my school goes to waste a lot. I started collecting these leftovers by talking to my school. Now we collect the leftover food at my school and leave it in these regions. We feed them every day. When they see me, they immediately hug me. There is unconditional love between us. They have pure love without any grudges" said Incel expressing her motives.