Üye Girişi
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City - Son Dakika

Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City

24.08.2021 17:03
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City, System.String[]

Underground habitation caves, dating back thousands of years, have been brought into tourism in the Midyat district of MARDIN city.

Underground habitation caves, dating back thousands of years, have been brought into tourism in the Midyat district of MARDIN city.

One of the important historical and cultural heritage of the 'Cradle of Civilizations Midyat', which is home to many civilizations as Turkish, Kurdish, Arab, Yazidi, Syriac, and Kurds belonging to Muslim, Christian, and Yazidi faiths live in unity and solidarity, and Turkish, Kurdish, Arabic and Syriac languages ??are spoken. One of them, the underground habitation caves, has been brought to tourism by restoration.Veli Gunes, 49, a tourism professional from Midyat, restored the cave houses and historical structures on which Syriac families lived for a while in Isiklar District, where historical places are located, with his means, and brought them into tourism as a touristic facility. Various items that were previously used in houses and agriculture are also exhibited in the cave houses.


- Mıdyat
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City
Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City

Underground, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Seray Sever'in siyah bikinisiyle verdiği şezlong pozuna yorum yağdı 17:15 Seray Sever'in siyah bikinisiyle verdiği şezlong pozuna yorum yağdı Araç satın almak için noterin açılmasını bekleyen şahıs, torpidoya bıraktığı 75 bin lirasını çaldırdı 17:15 Araç satın almak için noterin açılmasını bekleyen şahıs, torpidoya bıraktığı 75 bin lirasını çaldırdı Emrah'ın oğlu Tayfun Erdoğan, Gökhan Gönül'ün kardeşine sahip çıkmasına yorum yaptı: Dört dörtlük adam 17:04 Emrah'ın oğlu Tayfun Erdoğan, Gökhan Gönül'ün kardeşine sahip çıkmasına yorum yaptı: Dört dörtlük adam
Evden tamir için ustaya verilen koltuğun içinden çok sayıda altın çıktı 16:55 Evden tamir için ustaya verilen koltuğun içinden çok sayıda altın çıktı Son Dakika: Taliban Sözcüsü basın toplantısında konuştu: 31 Ağustos'a kadar tüm yabancıların tahliye edilmesini istiyoruz 16:45 Son Dakika: Taliban Sözcüsü basın toplantısında konuştu: 31 Ağustos'a kadar tüm yabancıların tahliye edilmesini istiyoruz Bakan Kasapoğlu müjdeyi verdi! Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'na 4 bin 346 işçi alınacak 16:23 Bakan Kasapoğlu müjdeyi verdi! Gençlik ve Spor Bakanlığı'na 4 bin 346 işçi alınacak
Asılan onlarca uyarı ve tabela hiç bir işe yaramadı, 4 günde 70'den fazla aracın lastiği patladı 16:09 Asılan onlarca uyarı ve tabela hiç bir işe yaramadı, 4 günde 70'den fazla aracın lastiği patladı Eski HDP Eş Genel Başkanı Demirtaş'tan muhalefete çağrı: Marcao'nun Kerem'e yaptığını yapmayın 15:21 Eski HDP Eş Genel Başkanı Demirtaş'tan muhalefete çağrı: Marcao'nun Kerem'e yaptığını yapmayın

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:15 Araç satın almak için noterin açılmasını bekleyen şahıs, torpidoya bıraktığı 75 bin lirasını çaldırdı
17:10 Feci kazada takla atan araç hurdaya döndü, anne ve baba hayatını kaybetti
17:03 Emrah'ın oğlu Tayfun Erdoğan, Gökhan Gönül'ün kardeşine sahip çıkmasına yorum yaptı: Dört dörtlük adam
16:45 Son Dakika: Taliban Sözcüsü basın toplantısında konuştu: 31 Ağustos'a kadar tüm yabancıların tahliye edilmesini istiyoruz
16:40 Morutan için Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın kasasından ne kadar çıktı? İşte tüm ayrıntılar
16:13 Olimpiu Morutan resmen sarı-kırmızılı takımda! Rumen yıldız, bu akşam İstanbul'a gelecek
15:51 Seyahat ve konaklama platformu Airbnb, 20 bin Afgan mülteciye ücretsiz konut sağlayacağının sözünü verdi
15:45 Teknik Direktör Güvenç Kurtar, yeni transfer Cicaldau'ya ödenen bonservisi hakkında konuştu: Emre Akbaba'dan ya da Arda'dan farkı ne?
15:43 Son dakika! İkitelli'de faaliyet halindeki iş yeri çöktü, olay yerine ekipler yönlendirildi
15:30 Trabzonspor ile Sivas arasında oynanan karşılaşmaya çok sayıda futbolsever aşısız ve biletsiz girmek istedi
İş yeri adresinin kolay bulunmasını isteyen esnaf, çatıya klasik otomobil yerleştirdi İş yeri adresinin kolay bulunmasını isteyen esnaf, çatıya klasik otomobil yerleştirdi         
17:19
Senegalli yıldız Keita Balde ateşi yaktı! Fenerbahçe taraftarına mesaj gönderdi Senegalli yıldız Keita Balde ateşi yaktı! Fenerbahçe taraftarına mesaj gönderdi         
17:15
Feci kazada takla atan araç hurdaya döndü, anne ve baba hayatını kaybetti Feci kazada takla atan araç hurdaya döndü, anne ve baba hayatını kaybetti         
17:10
Hamile sevgilisine sokakta şiddet uygulayan şahıs gözaltına alındı Hamile sevgilisine sokakta şiddet uygulayan şahıs gözaltına alındı         
17:00
Pendik'te eczacılık yapan kadının taciz davası kabusa döndü! Eşini tekme tokat dövdüler Pendik'te eczacılık yapan kadının taciz davası kabusa döndü! Eşini tekme tokat dövdüler         
16:53
Morutan için Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın kasasından ne kadar çıktı? İşte tüm ayrıntılar Morutan için Sarı-Kırmızılılar'ın kasasından ne kadar çıktı? İşte tüm ayrıntılar         
16:41
13 yaşındaki çocuğa uygunsuz mesajlar atan akraba tutuklandı: Annenin iç çamaşırlarını çek ve bana gönder 13 yaşındaki çocuğa uygunsuz mesajlar atan akraba tutuklandı: Annenin iç çamaşırlarını çek ve bana gönder         
16:22
Yunanistan'ın büyük kaybı! Sevilen sanatçısı Nana Topaskou, evinde ölü olarak bulundu Yunanistan'ın büyük kaybı! Sevilen sanatçısı Nana Topaskou, evinde ölü olarak bulundu         
15:26
Ece Seçkin, oyun dünyasının en popüler oyunlarını oynadı Ece Seçkin, oyun dünyasının en popüler oyunlarını oynadı         
15:12
Karnı şiş gezen kadında bebek değil, kist varmış! Talihsiz kadın: Hamile gibi bir hayat yaşıyordum Karnı şiş gezen kadında bebek değil, kist varmış! Talihsiz kadın: Hamile gibi bir hayat yaşıyordum         
15:03
Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Merkez Bankası rezervimiz şu an için 109 milyar dolar seviyesinde Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı: Merkez Bankası rezervimiz şu an için 109 milyar dolar seviyesinde         
14:46
Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, sponsor haberleri sonrası TFF Başkanı Nihat Özdemir'i sildi Çaykur Rizespor Kulübü, sponsor haberleri sonrası TFF Başkanı Nihat Özdemir'i sildi         
14:41
Tüm öğrencilere staj imkanı sunan Acunmedya Akademi'de diplomaları bizzat Acun Ilıcalı verdi Tüm öğrencilere staj imkanı sunan Acunmedya Akademi'de diplomaları bizzat Acun Ilıcalı verdi         
14:34
Teyzesinin kocası ile basılan kadın herkesi hayreti düşürdü Teyzesinin kocası ile basılan kadın herkesi hayreti düşürdü         
13:57
Gece kulübü önünde bıçaklanan adam, darp edilen kadını kurtarmaya çalışırken öldürülmüş Gece kulübü önünde bıçaklanan adam, darp edilen kadını kurtarmaya çalışırken öldürülmüş         
13:11
Biri lüks tercih ederken diğeri antikadan şaşmadı! İkisi de belediyede makam aracı olarak kullanılıyor Biri lüks tercih ederken diğeri antikadan şaşmadı! İkisi de belediyede makam aracı olarak kullanılıyor         
11:36
Suriyeli uyruklu şahıs, Suriyeli uyruklu şahıs, "Bavulunu topla, köye dönme zamanı" yorumuna karşılık, "Bence biz sizi göndereceğiz. Siz gideceksiniz" cevabını verdi         
10:42
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 24.08.2021 17:22:42. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement