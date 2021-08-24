Historical Cave City brought into tourism in Mardin City - Son Dakika

Underground habitation caves, dating back thousands of years, have been brought into tourism in the Midyat district of MARDIN city.

One of the important historical and cultural heritage of the 'Cradle of Civilizations Midyat', which is home to many civilizations as Turkish, Kurdish, Arab, Yazidi, Syriac, and Kurds belonging to Muslim, Christian, and Yazidi faiths live in unity and solidarity, and Turkish, Kurdish, Arabic and Syriac languages ??are spoken. One of them, the underground habitation caves, has been brought to tourism by restoration.Veli Gunes, 49, a tourism professional from Midyat, restored the cave houses and historical structures on which Syriac families lived for a while in Isiklar District, where historical places are located, with his means, and brought them into tourism as a touristic facility. Various items that were previously used in houses and agriculture are also exhibited in the cave houses.

