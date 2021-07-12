Historical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
12.07.2021 13:23
Ali Gurbuz, who defeated İsmail Koç in the historical Kirkpinar Oil Wrestling, held for the 660th time this year in Edirne, became the chief wrestler.

Tistorical Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling was held in Edirne. Ali Gurbuz became the chief wrestler after the 48-minute match with his opponent Ismail Koç in the final wrestling. Gurbuz had previously been the chief wrestler in 2011, 2012, and 2019. He became the chief wrestler for the fourth time in this year's wrestling competition.

"I WILL HANG THIS BELT ON MY FATHER'S GRAVE""I am very happy, I am determined. We didn't stop training even when we were suspended. I earned this belt before. This belt is mine, I believe in it wholeheartedly. I will go and hang this belt on my father's grave" said Gurbuz whose father Recep Gurbuz was also a chief wrestler in 1988.

Footage: Footage from wrestling

Ali Gurbuz's victory and getting the cup

(PHOTOS)


