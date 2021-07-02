HMS Defender which caused tension between Russia and England left the Black Sea - Son Dakika

The British warship, which caused tension between Russia and England, and the Dutch warship left the Black Sea one after the other by passing through the Bosphorus.

The 'HMS Defender' with the D36 bow number of the British Royal Navy and the 'HNLMS Evertsen' with the bow number F 805 of the Royal Netherlands Navy had sailed to the Black Sea 19 days ago. Later, Russia had claimed the British warship violated its borders, which caused tension between Russia and England.

Today, British, and Dutch warships entered the Bosphorus one after another from the Black Sea. Numerous coast guard boats accompanied the warships through the strait. Having completed the Bosphorus passing in 1 hour and 15 minutes, the warships sailed to the Sea of Marmara.

