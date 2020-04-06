IMF: $1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel IMF: $1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize - Son Dakika

IMF: $1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize

6 saat önce

International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva said, the Covid-10 was way worse than the global financial crisis, adding that the "$1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize.

IMF: $1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize, System.String[]

International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva said, the Covid-10 was way worse than the global financial crisis, adding that the "$1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize."

Georgieva said the IMF was working with the World Bank and WHO to advance their call for China and other official bilateral creditors to suspend debt collections from the poorest countries for at least a year until the pandemic subsides.

She said China had engaged "constructively" on the issue, and the IMF would work on a specific proposal in coming weeks with the Paris Club of creditor nations, the Group of 20 major economies and the World Bank for review at the annual Spring Meetings, which will be held online in about two weeks.

"We are now in recession. It is way worse than the global financial crisis" she pointed out.

Georgieva noted that the IMF has a $1 trillion war chest and is ready to mobilize "as much as necessary" to protect the global economy.

She stressed that the pandemic poses a "threat to the whole world" but noted it is most important to help the countries with most vulnerable economies as they will suffer the most.


Dünya Sağlık Örgütü, Aydın Doğan Vakfı, Koronavirüs, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 06.04.2020 02:42 Kaynak: DHA

Abone Ol:
Google'da Takip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

İngiltere'nin en kalabalık ailesi 22. çocuğuna kavuştu
'Durumu kötüleşti' iddiası sonrası İngiltere Başbakanı Boris Johnson'dan mesaj: İyi durumdayım Bilim Kurulu üyesi Prof. Dr. Tevfik Özlü, "Koronavirüs geçiren hasta bağışıklık kazanacak mı?" sorusuna yanıt verdi HCS Kablo Genel Müdürü Ufuk Yılmaz, koronavirüs nedeniyle vefat etti
Fransa'da Kovid-19 kaynaklı ölüm sayısı 24 saatte 833 artarak 9 bine yaklaştı Fransa'da Kovid-19 kaynaklı ölüm sayısı 24 saatte 833 artarak 9 bine yaklaştı         
21:10
Hollanda'da cami yetkilileri, sağlık çalışanlarına Kur'an-ı Kerim'den ayetle teşekkür etti Hollanda'da cami yetkilileri, sağlık çalışanlarına Kur'an-ı Kerim'den ayetle teşekkür etti         
21:08
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Artan test sayısına göre vaka sayısındaki artış düşük seyrediyor Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca: Artan test sayısına göre vaka sayısındaki artış düşük seyrediyor         
20:15
Sergen Yalçın, Filip Marchwinski'nin transfer edilmesini istedi Sergen Yalçın, Filip Marchwinski'nin transfer edilmesini istedi         
19:59
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de koronavirüsten iyileşen hasta sayısı 1326'ya yükseldi Son Dakika: Türkiye'de koronavirüsten iyileşen hasta sayısı 1326'ya yükseldi         
19:51
Koronavirüs mektubu nedeniyle görevden alınan ABD uçak gemisi kaptanına ihanet suçlaması Koronavirüs mektubu nedeniyle görevden alınan ABD uçak gemisi kaptanına ihanet suçlaması         
19:50
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de koronavirüsten can kaybı 75 artarak 649'a yükseldi Son Dakika: Türkiye'de koronavirüsten can kaybı 75 artarak 649'a yükseldi         
19:48
İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu: Acil durum yönetimine geçtik İçişleri Bakanı Süleyman Soylu: Acil durum yönetimine geçtik         
19:34
Son Dakika: Dünya genelinde yeni tip koronavirüs vaka sayısı 1 milyon 300 bini geçti Son Dakika: Dünya genelinde yeni tip koronavirüs vaka sayısı 1 milyon 300 bini geçti         
19:19
Son Dakika: İtalya'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölenlerin sayısı 636 artarak 16 bin 523'e yükseldi Son Dakika: İtalya'da koronavirüs nedeniyle ölenlerin sayısı 636 artarak 16 bin 523'e yükseldi         
19:13
Son Dakika: Milli Dayanışma Kampanyası'nda 1 milyar 500 milyon lira toplandı Son Dakika: Milli Dayanışma Kampanyası'nda 1 milyar 500 milyon lira toplandı         
19:11
İngiltere'de koronavirüs nedeniyle son 24 saatte 439 kişi öldü İngiltere'de koronavirüs nedeniyle son 24 saatte 439 kişi öldü         
18:58
Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Parayla maske satışı kesinlikle yasaktır Son Dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Parayla maske satışı kesinlikle yasaktır         
18:57
Burnley Başkanı Mike Garlick: Lig başlamazsa iflas edeceğiz Burnley Başkanı Mike Garlick: Lig başlamazsa iflas edeceğiz         
18:44
HCS Kablo Genel Müdürü Ufuk Yılmaz, koronavirüs nedeniyle vefat etti HCS Kablo Genel Müdürü Ufuk Yılmaz, koronavirüs nedeniyle vefat etti         
18:31
Koronavirüs tedavisi gören Burak Akkul'un sağlık durumunda sevindiren gelişme: İyileşme süreci devam ediyor Koronavirüs tedavisi gören Burak Akkul'un sağlık durumunda sevindiren gelişme: İyileşme süreci devam ediyor         
18:31
Kırıkkale'de kaçak maske üreten psikolog, öğretmen ve mühendis yakalandı Kırıkkale'de kaçak maske üreten psikolog, öğretmen ve mühendis yakalandı         
18:28
Bayern Münih antrenmanlara başladı Bayern Münih antrenmanlara başladı         
18:26
Giriş-çıkışın yasak olduğu Zonguldak'ta ilçeler arası geçişler de yasaklandı Giriş-çıkışın yasak olduğu Zonguldak'ta ilçeler arası geçişler de yasaklandı         
18:12
Filipinler'de polis, koronavirüs kurallarını ihlal eden adamı öldürdü Filipinler'de polis, koronavirüs kurallarını ihlal eden adamı öldürdü         
17:57
Meclis Başkanı Mustafa Şentop: TBMM'de şu ana kadar 3 kişide koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi Meclis Başkanı Mustafa Şentop: TBMM'de şu ana kadar 3 kişide koronavirüs vakası tespit edildi         
17:32
Trabzonspor'da Erce ve Sörloth, şehirden ayrıldı Trabzonspor'da Erce ve Sörloth, şehirden ayrıldı         
17:24
95 yaşında koronavirüsü yendi, hastaneden oynayarak çıktı 95 yaşında koronavirüsü yendi, hastaneden oynayarak çıktı         
17:15
19 yaşındaki hemşire adayının ani ölümü ilçeyi yasa boğdu 19 yaşındaki hemşire adayının ani ölümü ilçeyi yasa boğdu         
17:12
Son dakika: Guardiola'nın annesi, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti Son dakika: Guardiola'nın annesi, koronavirüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybetti         
17:10
Son Dakika: ABD'de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı 1151 artarak 9 bin 654'e yükseldi Son Dakika: ABD'de koronavirüs salgınında ölenlerin sayısı 1151 artarak 9 bin 654'e yükseldi         
17:06
İzin kuyruğunu yardım kuyruğu sanıp kalabalığa dahil oldular İzin kuyruğunu yardım kuyruğu sanıp kalabalığa dahil oldular         
17:04
Koronavirüs tedbirleri hiçe sayıldı! Pazarda sosyal mesafesiz, maskesiz alışveriş Koronavirüs tedbirleri hiçe sayıldı! Pazarda sosyal mesafesiz, maskesiz alışveriş         
17:00
Şarkıcı Linet'in, 90 kilo olduğu fotoğraflar ortaya çıktı Şarkıcı Linet'in, 90 kilo olduğu fotoğraflar ortaya çıktı         
16:52
Erdoğan, AK Parti Erzurum İl Başkanı Öz'ün dile getirdiği tohum talebini çözüme kavuşturdu Erdoğan, AK Parti Erzurum İl Başkanı Öz'ün dile getirdiği tohum talebini çözüme kavuşturdu         
16:45
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 6.04.2020 21:12:58. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: IMF: $1 trillion war chest is ready to mobilize - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]