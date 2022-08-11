A bear in Duzce blacked out after eating too much honey

In Duzce's Yigilca district a bear blacked out after eating too much honey from the hives of the beekeepers producing bitter honey. The bear was taken by the teams of the Foresty Operation Directorate and put in the truck bed of a pickup.

The incident took place in the village of Karakas in the Yigilca district. Beekeepers producing bitter honey in the forest noticed that there was a slacked bear near their hives and that the hives were shattered. Assuming that the bear ate too much honey and passed out, the beekeepers informed the Forestry Operation Directorate about the situation. The bear was taken to the vehicle of the Directorate of Forestry by the officers. While those moments of the bear sitting in the truck bed went viral on social media platforms, a health check was performed on the bear which was later released into the woods.

