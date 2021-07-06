In Kayseri, 2 brothers who got into wrong marathon, ran 12 kilometers instead of 800 meters - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
06.07.2021 13:34
In Kayseri, 11 years old Ekber Kerem Yilmaz and his 7 years old brother Muhammet Tuna Yilmaz participated in the International Erciyes Ultra Sky Trail Mountain Marathon held at the weekend.

In Kayseri, 11 years old Ekber Kerem Yilmaz and his 7 years old brother Muhammet Tuna Yilmaz participated in the International Erciyes Ultra Sky Trail Mountain Marathon held at the weekend. However, brothers accidentally joined the adult's track and ran 12 kilometers instead of 800 meters on the children's track.

In Erciyes, Kayseri, the two brothers were supposed to run 800 meters on the children's track, but accidentally joined the 12 km long adult track. Learning that they were running on the wrong track the two brothers were sad when they lost the competition. Erciyes Inc. rewarded the brothers with two cups. "The children's track was 800 meters, but my children ran 12 kilometers," said the mother of the brothers Esma Yilmaz.

"FOR ME, MY KIDS WON THE RACE""The people around were very surprised. We didn't get a medal, we couldn't join the children's group either. For me, my children won the race, they had great success. I want them to move in this direction. I hope they become national athletes and represent our country" said the mother expressing that she is proud of her children."IT MADE ME TIRED, I WAS OUT OF BREATH""We came to Erciyes for the competition. When we went to the Hisarcik Gate point, they said the races are here. We started the race at Hisarcik Gate and came to Tekir Gate. When we approached Tekir Gate, they said we were running in the wrong place. I and my brother were supposed to run in the 800-meter children's marathon, but we ran the 12-kilometer adults' track. When we completed the course, I was upset and angry because we ran in the wrong place. The 12-kilometer run made me tired, I was out of breath" said Ekber Kerem Yilmaz."I did not see any children on the track I ran, there were always adults. I even became friends with some of them. A man gave me his medal for running 12 kilometers in the competition" said the other brother Muhammet Tuna Yilmaz.

Footage:

-Footage from competition-Two brothers running-Interviews with brothers

-Interview with mother

(PHOTOS)


