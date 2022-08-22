Catastrophic road accidents in Mardin: 20 dead, 26 injured - Son Dakika
22.08.2022 12:37
In Mardin's Derik district, a truck loaded with fertilizer overturned after hitting 2 vehicles due to the brake fade.

In Mardin's Derik district, a truck loaded with fertilizer overturned after hitting 2 vehicles due to the brake fade. Health, fire, gendarmerie, and police teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notice. After a while, another truck also loaded with fertilizer plunged into the crowd of the first accident. 20 people lost their lives and 26 were injured in the catastrophic road accidents.

Similar to the fatal road accident in Gaziantep in which 15 people lost their lives and 31 people were injured, another alike road accident took place in the Derik district of Mardin on Saturday evening. The accident took place at around 17.00  next to a fuel station in the Bahcelievler Neighborhood of Derik district. A truck loaded with fertilizer overturned after hitting 2 vehicles due to the brake fade. Health, fire, gendarmerie, and police teams were dispatched to the scene upon the notice. Also, the citizens nearby gathered and observed the teams working at the crash site.

ANOTHER TRUCK PLUNGED INTO THE CROWD OF THE FIRST ACCIDENT

While the officials were continuing their work at the site, another truck also loaded with fertilizer plunged into the crowd of the first accident at around 17.45. People ran away from the site in panic and fear. The truck was able to stop by crashing into an apartment building. A large number of health, police, and fire crews were dispatched to the accident site. 20 people lost their lives and 26 were injured in the catastrophic road accidents. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulances. The bodies of the dead were also taken to the morgue for autopsy. The investigation into the accident continues.

-Moment of truck plunging into the crowd of the first accident-People running away

-Details after the accidents


- Mardin
24 saat son dakika haber yayını
