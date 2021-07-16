Üye Girişi
In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave - Son Dakika

In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave

16.07.2021 14:32
In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave, System.String[]

In Syria's Afrin, 68 bodies were found in the mass grave where the YPG/PYD, the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK, buried the people they executed. Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that the number could increase.

In Syria's Afrin, 68 bodies were found in the mass grave where the YPG/PYD, the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK, buried the people they executed. Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan said that the number could increase.

Yesterday, a report was made by the members of the group operating within the PKK/YPG/PYD terrorist organization that bodies were buried in Afrin, a few days before the start of Operation Olive Branch. In the first stage, 35 bodies were found in sacks during the excavations carried out with construction equipment in the region. The work, which was interrupted by the night, started again in the morning. The number of corpses unearthed in the ongoing excavations reached 68.

"THEY ARE MASSACRED BY THE YPG TERRORIST ORGANIZATION"

"A number of civilians in Afrin, whose numbers we do not know, were killed by the YPG terrorist organization. These murdered people were buried in the graves opened with shovels and dozers in the outskirts of Afrin. We want all international organizations to see this crime against humanity committed by the PKK terrorist organization and the PYD terrorist organization" said Hatay Governor Rahmi Dogan.

(PHOTOS)


In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave
In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave
In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave
In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave

Hatay, PKK, YPG, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Erdoğan'dan Rize'deki sel felaketiyle ilgili acı sözler: Ağaçlar sökülüp çaylık yapıldı 15:00 Erdoğan'dan Rize'deki sel felaketiyle ilgili acı sözler: Ağaçlar sökülüp çaylık yapıldı Radamel Falcao, Galatasaray'dan ayrılmak için 14:16 Radamel Falcao, Galatasaray'dan ayrılmak için "2 yıllık sözleşme" şartı koştu Vicdanları sızlatan olayda gelişme! Açlıktan baygın halde bulunan 4 çocuğun annesi konuştu: Babam için gittim, pişmanım 14:08 Vicdanları sızlatan olayda gelişme! Açlıktan baygın halde bulunan 4 çocuğun annesi konuştu: Babam için gittim, pişmanım
Almanya'daki sel felaketinde ölenlerin sayısı 103'e yükseldi, yüzlerce kişi kayıp 12:36 Almanya'daki sel felaketinde ölenlerin sayısı 103'e yükseldi, yüzlerce kişi kayıp Bikinili pozlarıyla Taksim Meydanı'nı podyuma çevirdiler! Yabancı uyruklu kadınlar, meraklı bakışlara aldırmadan fotoğraf çektirdi 12:20 Bikinili pozlarıyla Taksim Meydanı'nı podyuma çevirdiler! Yabancı uyruklu kadınlar, meraklı bakışlara aldırmadan fotoğraf çektirdi Spor yaparken amuda kalkan Çağla Şıkel, çenesinin üzerine düştü 12:09 Spor yaparken amuda kalkan Çağla Şıkel, çenesinin üzerine düştü
Bir saadet zinciri vakası daha! Şirket yöneticisi öldürüldü, diğeri intihar etti, 13 bin mağdur var 11:45 Bir saadet zinciri vakası daha! Şirket yöneticisi öldürüldü, diğeri intihar etti, 13 bin mağdur var Muğla'da, belediye başkanı isyan etti: Bayram tatilinde rezervasyonsuz gelmeyin 11:28 Muğla'da, belediye başkanı isyan etti: Bayram tatilinde rezervasyonsuz gelmeyin

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:00 Erdoğan'dan Rize'deki sel felaketiyle ilgili acı sözler: Ağaçlar sökülüp çaylık yapıldı
12:09 Milyonlarca vatandaşımıza müjde! Borcunu 30 Eylül'e kadar ödeyene zam yok
12:07 AK Partili Mehmet Metiner'den çözüm sürecine alternatif öneri: Bahçeli de katkı sunacaktır
11:57 Son Dakika: Diyarbakır'da 4 büyüklüğünde deprem! Yakın illerde de hissedildi
11:23 Almanya'da yaşayan gurbetçi sel felaketinin boyutunu gözler önüne serdi: Hastaneler bile boşaltılıyor
11:17 Transferde yılın bombası geliyor! Hulk'la görüşen Vitor Pereira, olumlu yanıt aldı
11:13 Altının gram fiyatı 500 lira seviyesinden işlem görüyor
10:59 Dolar güne düşüşle başladı, 8,52'den işlem görüyor
10:58 Kurban pazarında ilgi odağı oldu! Sahibi, 4 boynuzlu koç için 10 bin lira istiyor
10:51 Son Dakika! Türkiye'ye patlayıcı göndermek isteyen PKK'lı teröristler Barış Soydan ve Emrah Yıldızer etkisiz hale getirildi
Son Dakika! HDP'li Ömer Gergerlioğlu, 4 ay sonra yeniden milletvekili oldu Son Dakika! HDP'li Ömer Gergerlioğlu, 4 ay sonra yeniden milletvekili oldu         
15:21
Son Dakika: Fenerbahçe'den ayrılan Gökhan Gönül, Çaykur Rizespor'la anlaşmaya vardı Son Dakika: Fenerbahçe'den ayrılan Gökhan Gönül, Çaykur Rizespor'la anlaşmaya vardı         
15:00
Ünlü şarkıcı Aylin Coşkun koronavirüse yakalandı Ünlü şarkıcı Aylin Coşkun koronavirüse yakalandı         
14:10
Asansörde bir garip olay! Genç çift önce birbirini kanlar içinde bıraktı, ardından temizlik yaptı Asansörde bir garip olay! Genç çift önce birbirini kanlar içinde bıraktı, ardından temizlik yaptı         
12:37
Uçaktan atılan 9 milyon euro'luk kokain yanlış eve düştü, pilot yakalandı Uçaktan atılan 9 milyon euro'luk kokain yanlış eve düştü, pilot yakalandı         
12:25
Bunu da gördük! Anneanne ve dedesinin mezarına kenevir ekti Bunu da gördük! Anneanne ve dedesinin mezarına kenevir ekti         
12:14
Babacan'dan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a: Eli nasırlı yirmi çiftçiyle aynı masada otursun, şu anki hataların yarısından dönülür Babacan'dan Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'a: Eli nasırlı yirmi çiftçiyle aynı masada otursun, şu anki hataların yarısından dönülür         
12:09
Evden kovulduğunu söyleyip, hüngür hüngür ağlayan adamın şizofren olduğu ortaya çıktı Evden kovulduğunu söyleyip, hüngür hüngür ağlayan adamın şizofren olduğu ortaya çıktı         
11:45
Kumalık teklifini kabul etmeyen kuzeni Emine Karakaş'ı öldüren Aslan Karakaş jandarmaya teslim oldu Kumalık teklifini kabul etmeyen kuzeni Emine Karakaş'ı öldüren Aslan Karakaş jandarmaya teslim oldu         
11:25
Almanya'da yaşayan gurbetçi sel felaketinin boyutunu gözler önüne serdi: Hastaneler bile boşaltılıyor Almanya'da yaşayan gurbetçi sel felaketinin boyutunu gözler önüne serdi: Hastaneler bile boşaltılıyor         
11:24
Annenin yaptıkları yürekleri sızlattı! Terk ettiği evinde 4 çocuğu açlıktan baygın halde bulundu Annenin yaptıkları yürekleri sızlattı! Terk ettiği evinde 4 çocuğu açlıktan baygın halde bulundu         
11:11
İETT Garajı'nda canına kıyan adamın ardında bıraktığı not yürek burktu: Eşimin yanına gömün beni İETT Garajı'nda canına kıyan adamın ardında bıraktığı not yürek burktu: Eşimin yanına gömün beni         
10:58
YÖK'ün, Melih Bulu'dan rahatsız olması görevden alınmasına neden oldu YÖK'ün, Melih Bulu'dan rahatsız olması görevden alınmasına neden oldu         
09:38
Kendisini aldattığını iddia ettiği karısını canlı canlı yaktı! Dehşeti yaşatan koca bir daha gün yüzü görmeyecek Kendisini aldattığını iddia ettiği karısını canlı canlı yaktı! Dehşeti yaşatan koca bir daha gün yüzü görmeyecek         
09:35
16 yaşındaki kızı madde ile uyuşturup özel görüntülerini çekti! Cinsel ilişkiye girmek için şantaj yaptı 16 yaşındaki kızı madde ile uyuşturup özel görüntülerini çekti! Cinsel ilişkiye girmek için şantaj yaptı         
09:15
Koca ülke bu olayla çalkalanıyor! Sapık şarkıcı, konserde gözüne kestirdiği kıza rögarda tecavüz etti Koca ülke bu olayla çalkalanıyor! Sapık şarkıcı, konserde gözüne kestirdiği kıza rögarda tecavüz etti         
22:23
"Göğüslerim göbek deliğime kadar sarksa bile sütyen takmayacağım" diyen ünlü oyuncu Gillian Anderson'a komşuları isyan etti         
18:08
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 16.07.2021 15:31:32. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: In Syria, 68 bodies massacred by PKK/YPG/PYD found in the mass grave - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement