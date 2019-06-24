Son Dakika Haberleri: Incredible Goals: David Alaba Vs Braunschweig
Son Dakika Spor Haber

1 saat önce

Check out this amazing free-kick by FC Bayern's David Alaba against Eintracht Braunschweig in the German DFB-Pokal.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 05:06 
david alaba, Spor
