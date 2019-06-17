Son Dakika Haberleri: Incredible Goals: Douglas Costa Vs. Wolfsburg
Incredible Goals: Douglas Costa Vs. Wolfsburg

Check out this incredible goal from Douglas Costa against VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal second round, back in the 2005/2006 season.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 17.06.2019 03:06 
