Incredible Goals: Erik Lamela Vs Inter
1 saat önce
Check out this incredible goal from Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela against Inter. The strike put Spurs 2-1 up in the pre-season match which eventually ended in a 6-1 victory. Harry Kane and Dele Alli were also on the scoresheet.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 01:06
