Incredible Goals: Erik Lamela Vs Inter

Son Dakika Spor Haber

1 saat önce

Check out this incredible goal from Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela against Inter. The strike put Spurs 2-1 up in the pre-season match which eventually ended in a 6-1 victory. Harry Kane and Dele Alli were also on the scoresheet.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 01:06 
harry kane, tottenham hotspur, erik lamela, Spor
