Incredible Goals: James Milner Vs Napoli

12 dakika önce

Check out this incredible goal by James Milner. The English midfielder finishes of some brilliant build up play by Liverpool with a super strike to set the Reds on the way to a 5-0 win over Napoli in Dublin.

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 01:06 
