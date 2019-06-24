Incredible Goals: James Milner Vs Napoli
12 dakika önce
Check out this incredible goal by James Milner. The English midfielder finishes of some brilliant build up play by Liverpool with a super strike to set the Reds on the way to a 5-0 win over Napoli in Dublin.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 01:06
Check out this incredible goal by James Milner. The English midfielder finishes of some brilliant build up play by Liverpool
with a super strike to set the Reds on the way to a 5-0 win over Napoli
in Dublin.
Fenerbahçe'de bombalar peş peşe patlayacak! Tam 5 transfer
Spor camiasından seçimi kazanan Ekrem İmamoğlu için paylaşımlar
Beşiktaşlı futbolcu Medel, İstanbul'daki evini boşalttı
Ronaldo'nun tatilde harcadığı para dudak uçuklattı