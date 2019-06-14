Son Dakika Haberleri: Incredible Goals: Ludovic Giuly Vs RC Lens
Incredible Goals: Ludovic Giuly Vs RC Lens

Luovic Giuly secured all three points for AS Monaco with this strike against RC Lens. Giuly appeared 264 times for Monaco, where he scored 67 goals.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06 
