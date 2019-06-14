Incredible Goals: Ludovic Giuly Vs RC Lens
4 saat önce
Luovic Giuly secured all three points for AS Monaco with this strike against RC Lens. Giuly appeared 264 times for Monaco, where he scored 67 goals.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06
