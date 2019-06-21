Incredible Goals: Luis Suarez Vs Arsenal
The 54th edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy will pit FC Barcelona against Europa League runners-up Arsenal on August 4. It will be the first Gamper match for Arsenal - the traditional game unveiling the team ahead of the new season.
