Incredible Goals: Marama Vahirua Vs Strasbourg
French striker Marama Vahirua scored this incredible goal against Strasbourg. He played more than 100 times for FC Nantes; winning seven honours while at the club.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06
