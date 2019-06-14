Son Dakika Haberleri: Incredible Goals: Marama Vahirua Vs Strasbourg
French striker Marama Vahirua scored this incredible goal against Strasbourg. He played more than 100 times for FC Nantes; winning seven honours while at the club.

