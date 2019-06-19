Son Dakika Haberleri: Incredible Goals: Mathieu Valbuena Vs Liverpool
Incredible Goals: Mathieu Valbuena Vs Liverpool

1 saat önce

Olympique de Marseille and Mathieu Valbuena pulled off a huge result in the group stages of the Champions League in 2007. Travelling to Anfield, OM emerged 1-0 winners thanks to this goal from Valbuena.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 03:06 
