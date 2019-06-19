Incredible Goals: Mathieu Valbuena Vs Liverpool
1 saat önce
Olympique de Marseille and Mathieu Valbuena pulled off a huge result in the group stages of the Champions League in 2007. Travelling to Anfield, OM emerged 1-0 winners thanks to this goal from Valbuena.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 03:06
Olympique de Marseille and Mathieu Valbuena
pulled off a huge result in the group stages of the Champions League in 2007. Travelling to Anfield, OM emerged 1-0 winners thanks to this goal from Valbuena.
PUBG Mobile'de ekipman alımları kolaylaşacak
Neymar'dan Barcelona'ya dönüş sinyali: Evime dönmek istiyorum
Arda-Berkay davasında tanık olarak dinlenen Önder Tiryaki, kavga gecesini anlattı
Galatasaray'dan Ali Koç'a sert Fatih Terim cevabı