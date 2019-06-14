Incredible Goals: Nabil Fekir Vs AS Roma
Nabil Fekir scored this incredible goal against AS Roma to give Olympique Lyonnais the advantage in the 2016-17 Europa last 16 tie. With the scores level at 2-2, Fekir took the initiative to help OL run out 4-2 winners and secure a first leg lead.
Nabil Fekir
