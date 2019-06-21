Son Dakika Haberleri: Incredible Goals: Philippe Coutinho vs Leicester
Incredible Goals: Philippe Coutinho vs Leicester

50 dakika önce

Check out this incredible goal by former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho against Leicester. The Brazilian puts Liverpool 2-1 up against Leicester City with a stunning strike as Liverpool claimed the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong.

Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 01:06 
Leicester City FC, Liverpool, Hong Kong, Philippe Coutinho, Spor
