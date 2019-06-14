Incredible Goals: Toby Alderweireld Vs PSG 2017
4 saat önce
Belgian centre-back Toby Alderwerield helped conjure up some magic for Spurs as they came from behind to beat PSG 4-2 in the 2017 International Champions Cup. Alderweireld hit the net from distance to put Spurs 3-2 ahead.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 14.06.2019 05:06
