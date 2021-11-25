'Innovations of Digitalization' discussed at Uludag Economy Summit - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
25.11.2021 10:56
The effect of transformation on corporate culture was discussed at the 'Innovations of Digitalization' session at Uludag Economy Summit.

The effect of transformation on corporate culture was discussed at the 'Innovations of Digitalization' session at Uludag Economy Summit. Sabanci Holding Head of Industry Group Cevdet Alemdar, CEO of BSH Turkey Gokhan Sigin, and Ozdilek Holding Chairman of the Executive Board Huseyin Ozdilek attended the panel moderated by Investor and Independent Member of the Board of Directors Cenk Serdar.  On the other hand, Columbia University Director of Center for Sustainable Development Prof. Dr. Jeffrey Sachs, the only academic to be included in the World's Most Influential People list by TIME Magazine more than once, talked about the path that Turkey should follow for its sustainable development.

ALEMDAR: DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IS BEING ABLE TO REWRITE LIFE

Sabanci Holding Head of Industry Group Cevdet Alemdar said, "Digitalization is like literacy, but digital transformation is something else, it is beyond literacy. The part that touches the culture is to be able to rewrite life. Tracking your factory with a QR code etc. instead of color-coded coils is the digitalization of business. But if you can plan digitally and start production over the digital copy of the factory, you will have achieved digital transformation."

SIGIN: NECESSARY TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE CONSUMPTION EXPECTATIONS OF ALL COMPANIES

"It is necessary to closely monitor the consumption expectations of all companies. We are trying to make all our stakeholders speak the new language of this age. We have a 5.1 percent R&D investment rate, which brings many innovations to production processes with our customers" said CEO of BSH Turkey Gokhan Sigin.

OZDILEK: COMPANIES NEED TO KEEP UP WITH THE CHANGE OR CONSEQUENCES WILL BE SEVERE

Stating that companies need to keep up with the change, Ozdilek Holding Chairman of the Executive Board Huseyin Ozdilek said, "The only constant is change. Companies must adapt to change or the consequences will be severe. For example, we transitioned to the SAP system in 3 months by working day and night, because from the top to the bottom company stayed committed. Thanks to the corporate culture such as mutual responsibility and the transparent structure of the company, this process was completed quickly."

SACHS: THERE IS A CLEAR IMBALANCE IN THE GLOBAL SOCIETY

Columbia University Director of Center for Sustainable Development Prof. Dr. Jeffrey Sachs summarized the global issues as follows:

"Wealth inequality between the richest and the rest. There are rich people in the world with a fortune of 15 trillion. The poor, on the other hand, are falling further behind and there is a clear imbalance in the global society."

Talking about the change in the world's leading economies, Sachs said, "Both the economy, the environment, and the society should keep up with the change. New and more inclusive government models and policies are needed."

Sachs made the following statement on Turkey's sustainable development:

"What can Turkey do for sustainable development? For example, Turkey has committed to reducing emissions by 2053 and will create new strategies in renewable energy. However, today it still uses fossil fuels in production and energy fields to a large extent. It should set clearer targets and carry out more realistic works for 2030 and 2050. Afterward, Turkey should make educational planning. There should be an education program for children who would work in the 2021 world order and should include them in social life. Although it already has very high-quality universities, it should be able to restructure them and use them more effectively. In addition, Turkey should also take steps in waste management and circular economy issues and its sustainability agenda should be brought to the fore. Because one of the facts accepted by the whole world is that Turkey is the cradle of all civilizations."


