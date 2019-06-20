Iran's behavior threatening global energy supplies - SA
Tehran's "aggressive behavior" has jeopardized the global energy supplies and created a "dangerous situation," Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir claimed on Thursday.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 20.06.2019 05:31
"When you interfere with international shipping it has an impact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which has an impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person on the globe," al-Jubeir said.
