Iran's behavior threatening global energy supplies - SA

38 dakika önce

Tehran's "aggressive behavior" has jeopardized the global energy supplies and created a "dangerous situation," Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir claimed on Thursday.

"When you interfere with international shipping it has an impact on the supply of energy, it has an impact on the price of oil which has an impact on the world economy. It essentially affects almost every person on the globe," al-Jubeir said.
 


- Istanbul
