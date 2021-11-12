Israeli couple detained for photographing President Erdogan's residence from Camlica Tower - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
Israeli couple detained for photographing President Erdogan's residence from Camlica Tower

12.11.2021 10:58
Israeli nationals N.O., and M.O., who allegedly photographing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's residence from the Camlica Tower in Uskudar, were detained by police teams.According to information obtained from security sources; the incident took place in the Camlica Tower in Uskudar yesterday.

Israeli nationals N.O., and M.O., who allegedly photographing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's residence from the Camlica Tower in Uskudar, were detained by police teams.

According to information obtained from security sources; the incident took place in the Camlica Tower in Uskudar yesterday. Israeli couple N.O. and M.O. climbed the Camlica Tower. It was claimed that the couple shoot various images of Istanbul from the window of the tower and after a while, they photographed and viewed President Erdogan's residence and talked to each other. At the time, a staff member in the tower heard the conversation between the couple and reported the situation to the police. Evaluating the report, the Anti-Terrorism teams detained the suspect couple after informing the Presidency Protection units.Israeli nationals N.O. and M.O. were taken to the Istanbul Police Headquarters for questioning. It was learned that the suspects will be sent to the courthouse after the completion of the procedures tomorrow.


