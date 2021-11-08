İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (8 - 14 Kasım) - Son Dakika

Üye Girişi
İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (8 - 14 Kasım)

08.11.2021 21:27
İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (8 - 14 Kasım)

Kasım ayında önemli yapımlarla karşılacağız, işte bu hafta yayınlanacak oyunlar.

Uzun süredir merakla beklenen oyunların çıkış yapacağı Kasım ayı yoğunluğu devam ediyor.

Kasım ayının ikinci haftasında çıkması beklenen popüler oyunlar; Forza Horizon 5, GTA Trilogy, Skyrim, Pubg New State ve Football Manager 22 Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar

8 Kasım Pazartesi

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Gravity Light (Switch)

9 Kasım Salı

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Football Manager 2022 (PC, Xbox One)

Airborne Kingdom (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

Disney Classic Games Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

My Singing Monsters Playground (Switch)

Blue Reflections: Second Light (Switch)

10 Kasım Çarşamba

Final Fantasy 5 Pixel Remaster (PC)

Ship Graveyard Simulator (PC)

Among Trees (PC)

11 Kasım Perşembe

Bright Memory: Infinite (PC)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)

PUBG: New State (iOS, Android)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Switch)

Epic Chef (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

House Builder (PC)

Killer in the Cabin (PC)

Breakwaters (PC)

Megaquarium: Architect's Collection DLC (PC)

12 Kasım Cuma

Punk Wars (PC)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)

İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (8 - 14 Kasım)

