İşte bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar (8 - 14 Kasım) - Son Dakika

Uzun süredir merakla beklenen oyunların çıkış yapacağı Kasım ayı yoğunluğu devam ediyor.
Kasım ayının ikinci haftasında çıkması beklenen popüler oyunlar; Forza Horizon 5, GTA Trilogy, Skyrim, Pubg New State ve Football Manager 22 Bu hafta çıkacak oyunlar
8 Kasım Pazartesi
Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
Gravity Light (Switch)
9 Kasım Salı
Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
Football Manager 2022 (PC, Xbox One)
Airborne Kingdom (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)
Disney Classic Games Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
My Singing Monsters Playground (Switch)
Blue Reflections: Second Light (Switch)
10 Kasım Çarşamba
Final Fantasy 5 Pixel Remaster (PC)
Ship Graveyard Simulator (PC)
Among Trees (PC)
11 Kasım Perşembe
Bright Memory: Infinite (PC)
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch)
PUBG: New State (iOS, Android)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Switch)
Epic Chef (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
House Builder (PC)
Killer in the Cabin (PC)
Breakwaters (PC)
Megaquarium: Architect's Collection DLC (PC)
12 Kasım Cuma
Punk Wars (PC)
Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)
