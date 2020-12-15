Japan aims to generate up to 45 GW wind power in 2040 - Son Dakika

Japan aims to generate up to 45 gigawatts of power through offshore wind power in 2040, a level that would make the country the world's third-largest generator of such power, as part of efforts to achieve net-zero emissions of carbon dioxide by 2050, officials said Tuesday.

The target, corresponding to the electricity output of 45 nuclear reactors, is an ambitious one for Japan which currently generates just 20,000 kilowatts through offshore wind farms and is not even among the top 10 generators using that power source. One gigawatt is equal to 1 million kilowatts.

In 2040, the European Union and China aim to produce 127 gigawatts and 107 gigawatts, respectively, according to a projection by the International Energy Agency.Under the plan decided at a meeting Tuesday of officials from the economy and land ministries and the private sector, Japan will first aim to increase offshore wind power generation to 10 gigawatts by 2030, further raising it to between 30 gigawatts and 45 gigawatts in 2040, they said.


