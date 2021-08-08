Joint investigation by Turkish and Russian soldiers to solve electricity and water cuts in Ras al-Ayn - Son Dakika

Turkish and Russian military officials conducted joint investigation in Ras al-Ayn to resolve the water and electricity cuts in the Haseke region, following the Peace Spring Operation. The investigation took place at Allouk Su and Makbura electricity distribution stations. Turkish and Russian military officials agreed to cooperate to find a solution for water and electricity cuts.

The occupation of the terrorist organization in the cities of Resulayn in Syria, bordering the Ceylanpinar district of Sanliurfa city, and Tel Abyad, bordering the Akcakale district, was ended with the Peace Spring Operation conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces. The Allouk Water Station was providing drinking water to the Haseke region under the control of the regime and PKK/ YPG terrorist organization but was destroyed by terrorists. The Allouk Water Station is repaired by Turkish Army Forces and efforts were made to transfer water to the Haseke region by working with the local police to secure the center against the possibility of attack and sabotage. However, because the electricity needed by the water pumps in the center was not sent sufficiently from the Derbesiye region.

The forced water cut due to no electricity was turned into black propaganda by the terrorist organization that Turkey made cuts deliberately.

TURKISH AND RUSSIAN MILITARY DELEGATIONS ARE IN THE REGION

With the Peace Spring Operation, Turkish and Russian Federation military officials conducted a joint investigation to resolve the electricity and water problem in the Haseke region. The Russian military delegation headed by Brigadier General Andrey Murashkin, who came from the regime-controlled Haseke region, conducted inspections with Turkish soldiers led by Brigadier General Mustafa Enis Koc, at Allouk water and Mabruka electricity distribution stations in the Ras al-Ayn.

THE RUSSIAN DELEGATION ACKNOWLEDGED THE INSUFFICIENCY OF ELECTRICITY

The delegation of the Russian Federation, who made inspections with Turkish soldiers in two centers, acknowledged that the electricity coming from the regime region was insufficient. The Russian military delegation, who noticed that the electricity coming to both regions was 20 percent of the required rate, stated that they would meet with the regime region to solve the problem.

The Turkish military delegation stated that electricity was supplied to the Peace Spring Operation area between 16.00 and 07.00 and this caused disruptions in daily life, and conveyed their request to change the timing and update them as 07.00 and 22.00. Stating that Turkey's demands are appropriate, the Russian military delegation emphasized that they will conduct talks with the regime administration in the Haseke region. The parties, who shook hands to solve the problem, said that they were satisfied with the first step taken. The soldiers of the two countries gave the message that they will continue to evaluate the developments regarding the solution of the problem in the next period.

