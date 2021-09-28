Üye Girişi
Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated - Son Dakika

Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated

28.09.2021 15:47
Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated, System.String[]

Judge Birol Acer (46), who works at Amasya's Suluova Courthouse, regained his health after 16 days of coronavirus treatment. Stating that he regretted not getting vaccinated, Acer said, "Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely.

Judge Birol Acer (46), who works at Amasya's Suluova Courthouse, regained his health after 16 days of coronavirus treatment. Stating that he regretted not getting vaccinated, Acer said, "Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely. Please do not be fooled by the anti-vaccine propaganda, definitely get vaccinated."

Jugde Birol Acer who works at the courthouse in Suluova district applied to the Sabuncuoglu Serefeddin Training and Research Hospital with complaints of shortness of breath and cough, and Covid-19 test was performed. After receiving positive test result, Acer's treatment process in the hospital has started. Acer regained his health after 16 days of treatment.

Stating that he had a very difficult treatment process, Acer said he would receive the vaccine immediately. Acer also said the following:

"I had a process that started with chills and shivering, I didn't go to the doctor thinking 'it's flu' for the first 2 days. My complaints increased, I had coughing fits in the 5-6 days, I applied to the hospital when I couldn't breathe. I was tested for Covid-19 and found out that I was positive. Normally, I'm not anti-vaccine. We watch discussions about vaccines on TV. While I was waiting to find out which of the vaccines is better, what are the effects, I neglected it and did not get vaccinated. That's why I went through the process so hard. Be sure to receive the vaccine, vaccination is very important. Those who are not vaccinated suffer from this disease very severely. Please do not be fooled by the anti-vaccine propaganda, definitely get vaccinated."

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE------------------------Details from the hospital-Birol Acer's footage

-Details


Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated
Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated

Koronavirüs, Suluova, Amasya, Acer, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi: Beşiktaşlılar keyif alsın diye Şampiyonlar Ligi gelirlerini harcadık 15:46 Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi: Beşiktaşlılar keyif alsın diye Şampiyonlar Ligi gelirlerini harcadık Firma sahibi tüm makineleri toplayıp sırra kadem bastı, geride onlarca mağdur işçi bıraktı 15:40 Firma sahibi tüm makineleri toplayıp sırra kadem bastı, geride onlarca mağdur işçi bıraktı Kadıköy'de bu evi görenler şaşkına uğruyor! Kapısız 'Fransız balkon' hayrete düşürüyor 15:31 Kadıköy'de bu evi görenler şaşkına uğruyor! Kapısız 'Fransız balkon' hayrete düşürüyor
Seda Sayan'ın canlı yayınlanan programında Kalp ve Damar Cerrahi Uzmanı oryantal şov yaptı 15:20 Seda Sayan'ın canlı yayınlanan programında Kalp ve Damar Cerrahi Uzmanı oryantal şov yaptı Son Dakika! Merkez Bankası Başkanı rezervlerdeki son durumu paylaştı: 120 milyar doların üzerine çıktı 15:12 Son Dakika! Merkez Bankası Başkanı rezervlerdeki son durumu paylaştı: 120 milyar doların üzerine çıktı Taliban'ın rektör olarak atadığı Muhammed Eşref Ghairat, kadınların Kabil Üniversitesi'ne girişini engelledi 15:07 Taliban'ın rektör olarak atadığı Muhammed Eşref Ghairat, kadınların Kabil Üniversitesi'ne girişini engelledi
Son Dakika! KVKK, yetkili kurumlar ve işverenlerin aşı ve PCR test sonucu bilgisini işlemesinin kanuna aykırı olmadığına karar verdi 14:44 Son Dakika! KVKK, yetkili kurumlar ve işverenlerin aşı ve PCR test sonucu bilgisini işlemesinin kanuna aykırı olmadığına karar verdi Fuhuş yapan kadınlar, gözaltına alınınca deliye döndü: Enayi çok, dolandırıyoruz bizde ne yapalım? 14:30 Fuhuş yapan kadınlar, gözaltına alınınca deliye döndü: Enayi çok, dolandırıyoruz bizde ne yapalım?

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:48 Asit kuyusuna düşen fabrika sahibi ve onu kurtarmaya çalışan işçi yaşamını yitirdi
15:45 Beşiktaş Başkanı Ahmet Nur Çebi: Beşiktaşlılar keyif alsın diye Şampiyonlar Ligi gelirlerini harcadık
15:39 Firma sahibi tüm makineleri toplayıp sırra kadem bastı, geride onlarca mağdur işçi bıraktı
15:28 Yunan basınının iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı: Türkiye'nin yeni savaş uçağı Rus yapımı "Su-75 Checkmate" olacak
15:19 Seda Sayan'ın canlı yayınlanan programında Kalp ve Damar Cerrahi Uzmanı oryantal şov yaptı
15:15 Bursaspor'a kiralanan İsmail Yüksek, hırsızların hedefi oldu
15:11 Son Dakika! Merkez Bankası Başkanı rezervlerdeki son durumu paylaştı: 120 milyar doların üzerine çıktı
15:06 Taliban'ın rektör olarak atadığı Muhammed Eşref Ghairat, kadınların Kabil Üniversitesi'ne girişini engelledi
14:43 Son Dakika! KVKK, yetkili kurumlar ve işverenlerin aşı ve PCR test sonucu bilgisini işlemesinin kanuna aykırı olmadığına karar verdi
14:43 Fransa Cumhurbaşkanı Macron'a yumurta atan 19 yaşındaki öğrenci akıl hastanesine kaldırıldı
Asit kuyusuna düşen fabrika sahibi ve onu kurtarmaya çalışan işçi yaşamını yitirdi Asit kuyusuna düşen fabrika sahibi ve onu kurtarmaya çalışan işçi yaşamını yitirdi         
15:48
Antalya'da boğulma tehlikesi geçiren turistin yakını, yaşam belirtisi gördüğü an gözyaşlarına hakim olamadı Antalya'da boğulma tehlikesi geçiren turistin yakını, yaşam belirtisi gördüğü an gözyaşlarına hakim olamadı         
15:44
Süt banyosu yapan işçiler davasında ifadeler ortaya çıktı: Olayla ilgili hiçbir şey hatırlamıyorum Süt banyosu yapan işçiler davasında ifadeler ortaya çıktı: Olayla ilgili hiçbir şey hatırlamıyorum         
15:37
Yunan basınının iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı: Türkiye'nin yeni savaş uçağı Rus yapımı Yunan basınının iddiası ortalığı karıştırdı: Türkiye'nin yeni savaş uçağı Rus yapımı "Su-75 Checkmate" olacak         
15:28
Bursaspor'a kiralanan İsmail Yüksek, hırsızların hedefi oldu Bursaspor'a kiralanan İsmail Yüksek, hırsızların hedefi oldu         
15:15
Duygu Delen davasında tutukluğuna devam kararı verilen Mehmet Kaplan, kapıya vurarak çıktı Duygu Delen davasında tutukluğuna devam kararı verilen Mehmet Kaplan, kapıya vurarak çıktı         
15:10
Tartıştığı kişiyi 12'nci kattan atan sanık mahkemede ağladı: Yalvarırım size beni tutuklamayın Tartıştığı kişiyi 12'nci kattan atan sanık mahkemede ağladı: Yalvarırım size beni tutuklamayın         
15:00
Oyuncu Yüsra Geyik, derin göğüs dekolteli pozu işle dikkat çekti Oyuncu Yüsra Geyik, derin göğüs dekolteli pozu işle dikkat çekti         
14:43
Fizyoterapist ve Cumhurbaşkanı Danışmanı Ahmet Çotuk, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'la sabah sporu yaptığı fotoğrafı paylaştı Fizyoterapist ve Cumhurbaşkanı Danışmanı Ahmet Çotuk, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'la sabah sporu yaptığı fotoğrafı paylaştı         
14:18
Takı kavgası sonrası doktor gelin konuştu: Her şey kaynanamın bana 'Namussuz' demesiyle başladı Takı kavgası sonrası doktor gelin konuştu: Her şey kaynanamın bana 'Namussuz' demesiyle başladı         
13:50
Hakan Baş ve Bensu Soral'den sevenlerini üzecek haber geldi! İhanet iddialarından sonra boşanma kararı almışlar Hakan Baş ve Bensu Soral'den sevenlerini üzecek haber geldi! İhanet iddialarından sonra boşanma kararı almışlar         
13:35
Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca, okullar ile ilgili açıklamalarda bulundu: Kısıtlamalar gündemimizde yok, okullar da asla kapanmayacak Sağlık Bakanı Fahrettin Koca, okullar ile ilgili açıklamalarda bulundu: Kısıtlamalar gündemimizde yok, okullar da asla kapanmayacak         
12:15
Koronavirüs yoğun bakım servisine giren DHA, hastaların yüzde 80'inin aşısız olduğunu ifade etti Koronavirüs yoğun bakım servisine giren DHA, hastaların yüzde 80'inin aşısız olduğunu ifade etti         
12:01
WhatsApp bazı Android ve iOS cihazlarda çalışmayacak WhatsApp bazı Android ve iOS cihazlarda çalışmayacak         
11:57
Ebrar Karakurt, İtalya transferi sonrası kız arkadaşıyla ilk kez fotoğraf paylaştı Ebrar Karakurt, İtalya transferi sonrası kız arkadaşıyla ilk kez fotoğraf paylaştı         
10:47
Hıncal Uluç, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Acun Ilıcalı'yı araması gerektiğini dile getirdi Hıncal Uluç, Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın Acun Ilıcalı'yı araması gerektiğini dile getirdi         
10:34
Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti Ünlü market zincirinin fiyat oyununu vatandaş video ile ifşa etti         
16:18
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 28.09.2021 15:53:10. #1.12#
SON DAKİKA: Judge who beat Covid-19 regrets not getting vaccinated - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement