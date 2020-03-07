Kadınlar Türkiye Kupası Fenerbahçe'nin

Basketbol Kadınlar Türkiye Kupası Finali'nde Fenerbahçe, İzmit Belediyespor'u 77-61 mağlup ederek kupanın sahibi oldu.
Salon: Atatürk
Hakemler: Sami Özel xx, Turgut Işık xx, Tolga Edis xx
Fenerbahçe: Elizabeth xx 6, İdil xx, Olcay xx 2, Sevgi xx 2, Merve xx, Tuğçe xx 11, Chelsea xx 12, Alina xxx 22, Cecilia xxx 15, Esra xx 2, İrene xx 5
Başantrenör: Victor Lapena
İzmit Belediyespor: Özge xx, Defne xx, Ezgi xx, Courtney xxX 28, Emel xx, Gizem xx 8, Monika xx, Sasa xx 4, Gamze xx 2, Kristine xx 19, Melek xx
Başantrenör: Fırat Okul
1. Periyot: 13-17 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine)
Devre: 33-30 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 56-44 (Fenerbahçe lehine) - ADANA