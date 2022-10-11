Kalyon Energy and Fraunhofer Institute collaborated on solar energy technologies - Son Dakika
11.10.2022 17:12
Kalyon Energy and Fraunhofer Institute collaborated on solar energy technologies

Kalyon Energy collaborated with Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energies (ISE), one of the largest research institutes in Europe, for the development of solar energy technologies. Kalyon Energy has allocated a budget of 9 million dollars for joint R&D studies. With this cooperation, Kalyon PV will support the zero carbon policy of the future.

A cooperation agreement for the development of the solar energy industry was signed between Kalyon Energy and the Germany-based Fraunhofer Institute of Solar Energies (ISE). Collaboration between Fraunhofer ISE, one of Europe's largest applied sciences research and development organizations, and Kalyon PV covers research, business development, and information exchange between institutions on agriculture, building-highway integrated solar panel systems production, and energy storage.

While Kalyon Energy allocates a budget of 9 million dollars for the next 3 years for jointly developed projects, the institute will only work with Kalyon PV in its research in the field of solar energy in Turkey. With this partnership, Kalyon PV aims to make an important contribution to the zero carbon policy of the future.The signing ceremony of the cooperation between Kalyon Energy Chairman Haluk Kalyoncu and Fraunhofer ISE Director Prof. Dr. Hans Martin Henning took place at the Turkish-German Energy Forum held in Berlin under the leadership of Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez and German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck. "The solar industry, and especially photovoltaic (PV) module production, is already well positioned in Turkey. We look forward to developing innovative PV technologies with Kalyon Energy" said Prof. Dr. Henning speaking at the signing ceremony.

Founded in 1949, the Fraunhofer Institute operates 76 institutes and research facilities in Germany. The organization, which has more than 30 thousand employees, has 1,400 solar researchers. Operating under Kalyon Holding, Kalyon Energy carries out R&D and innovation studies to make clean and renewable energy sources accessible to meet all energy needs. Kalyon Energy's investments focus on hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy.

