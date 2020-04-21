KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th - Son Dakika
Son Dakika Güncel KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th - Son Dakika

KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th

6 saat önce

Turkey's automotive manufacturer Ford Otomotiv extended its temporary suspension of production until May 4th, according to the company statement released on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Tuesday.

KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th, System.String[]

Turkey's automotive manufacturer Ford Otomotiv extended its temporary suspension of production until May 4th, according to the company statement released on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Tuesday.

"In our statement dated April 03, 2020, within the framework of the measures taken to reduce the effects of Coronavirus affecting the whole world, it was announced to the public that all our plants would be closed until April 27, 2020" Ford Otomotiv said in the statement and went on as follows:

"Taking into consideration the decisions, taken by Ford of Europe to continue to apply temporary suspension of its production operations due to the disruption in European trade and problems in the supply chain in parallel with the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, temporary suspension of production in our Kocaeli plants is extended until May 04, 2020.

"The activities in all our locations will be planned in such a way that Kocaeli plants will start production on 04 May 2020. Important developments regarding the subject will be shared with our investors."


Ford Otomotiv, Ford, Güncel, Son Dakika

Haber Yayın Tarihi: 21.04.2020 01:11 Kaynak: DHA

Abone Ol:Google'da Takip Et Paylaş: Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder



Son Dakika

Gürültü ihbarı alan polis, korona günlerinde online düzenlenen kına gecesi ile karşılaştı
Sağlık Bakanlığı, Koronavirüs Bilim Kurulu üyelerinin Twitter hesaplarını paylaştı Türkiye'nin 29 büyükşehrinde hava kirliliği yüzde 32 azaldı Bekçiler kendilerine mahalle polisi, mahalle muhafızı, koruma polisi ya da polis yardımcısı denmesini istiyor Şarkıcı Hadise'nin kırmızı elbise pozlarına beğeni yağdı Diyanet, teravih için tekrar uyardı: İbadet uğruna can tehlikeye atılmaz 'Çok yüksek riskli bölge'deki pazar yerine akın eden vatandaşlar, sosyal mesafeyi hiçe saydı Sokağa çıkma yasağı öncesinde vatandaşlar, kasap ve marketlere akın etti Kuzeniyle yasak aşk yaşayıp hamile kalan kadın, doğurduğu bebeği fındık bahçesine gömdü Dut ağaçlarına konan yarasalar ilçede büyük panik yarattı İstanbul Eczacılar Odası Başkanı: Bu tempoda maske dağıtmamız mümkün değil, belediyeler devreye girmeli Son dakika: Erdoğan: Geldiğimiz noktada salgını yatay seyre geçirmeye başladığımızı görüyoruz Son Dakika: 24 Nisan'da tüm kamu çalışanları idari izinli sayılacak Koronavirüsü yenen kadın yoğun bakımda yaşadıklarını anlattı: Can çekişen 4 kişiyi gözlemle gördüm Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Rusya Devlet Başkanı Putin ile görüştü
Michael Jordan, The Last Dance belgeselinden kazanacağı parayı hayır kurumuna bağışlayacak Michael Jordan, The Last Dance belgeselinden kazanacağı parayı hayır kurumuna bağışlayacak         
19:41
Zeytinburnu sahil yolunda Afgan uyruklu gençler arasında çıkan kavgada 1 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı Zeytinburnu sahil yolunda Afgan uyruklu gençler arasında çıkan kavgada 1 kişi öldü, 1 kişi yaralandı         
19:13
Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 21 Nisan itibariyle koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 119 artarak 2259'a yükseldi Son Dakika: Türkiye'de 21 Nisan itibariyle koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 119 artarak 2259'a yükseldi         
19:03
KDV beyannamelerinin verilme ve ödeme süreleri sokağa çıkma kısıtlaması nedeniyle uzatıldı KDV beyannamelerinin verilme ve ödeme süreleri sokağa çıkma kısıtlaması nedeniyle uzatıldı         
18:47
Son dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Meclis'teki 23 Nisan resepsiyonuna katılmayacak Son dakika: Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Meclis'teki 23 Nisan resepsiyonuna katılmayacak         
18:45
İngiltere'de 21 Nisan tarihinde koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 823 artarak 17 bini 337'ye yükseldi İngiltere'de 21 Nisan tarihinde koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 823 artarak 17 bini 337'ye yükseldi         
18:34
Türk bilim insanları, koronanın yayılımını engelleyecek cihaz geliştirdi Türk bilim insanları, koronanın yayılımını engelleyecek cihaz geliştirdi         
18:33
Koronavirüs mutasyona uğrayarak 30 türe ayrıldı! 19'u daha önce hiç görülmedi Koronavirüs mutasyona uğrayarak 30 türe ayrıldı! 19'u daha önce hiç görülmedi         
18:15
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Rusya Devlet Başkanı Putin ile görüştü Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Rusya Devlet Başkanı Putin ile görüştü         
18:01
Koronavirüsü yenen kadın yoğun bakımda yaşadıklarını anlattı: Can çekişen 4 kişiyi gözlemle gördüm Koronavirüsü yenen kadın yoğun bakımda yaşadıklarını anlattı: Can çekişen 4 kişiyi gözlemle gördüm         
17:49
Nesli tükenmekte olan çizgili sırtlan Kahramanmaraş'ta görüntülendi Nesli tükenmekte olan çizgili sırtlan Kahramanmaraş'ta görüntülendi         
17:40
Ramazan öncesi kasaplardan rahatlatan açıklama: Kırmızı ete zam yapılmayacak Ramazan öncesi kasaplardan rahatlatan açıklama: Kırmızı ete zam yapılmayacak         
17:34
UEFA, yaptığı toplantı sonrası yerel liglerin oynayarak tamamlanmasını istedi UEFA, yaptığı toplantı sonrası yerel liglerin oynayarak tamamlanmasını istedi         
17:32
Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Milan ile olan sözleşmesini uzatıyor Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Milan ile olan sözleşmesini uzatıyor         
17:04
Son Dakika: ABD'de 21 Nisan itibariyle koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 1684 artarak 42 bin 374'e yükseldi Son Dakika: ABD'de 21 Nisan itibariyle koronavirüsten ölenlerin sayısı 1684 artarak 42 bin 374'e yükseldi         
17:04
Koronavirüse iki kez yakalanan İlknur hemşire, nasıl iyileştiğini anlattı Koronavirüse iki kez yakalanan İlknur hemşire, nasıl iyileştiğini anlattı         
17:02
Son Dakika: 24 Nisan'da tüm kamu çalışanları idari izinli sayılacak Son Dakika: 24 Nisan'da tüm kamu çalışanları idari izinli sayılacak         
17:00
Madde bağımlısı olduğu iddia edilen genç, önce tartıştığı babasını ardından kendini bıçakladı Madde bağımlısı olduğu iddia edilen genç, önce tartıştığı babasını ardından kendini bıçakladı         
16:49
Son Dakika: Benzine 8 kuruş indirim geldi Son Dakika: Benzine 8 kuruş indirim geldi         
16:36
Genç oyuncu Alina Boz, ölen köpeğine veda etti: Kalbimin en güzel yerinde olacaksın Genç oyuncu Alina Boz, ölen köpeğine veda etti: Kalbimin en güzel yerinde olacaksın         
16:17
İstanbul Kumkapı'da 4 katlı metruk bina alev alev yanarak küle döndü İstanbul Kumkapı'da 4 katlı metruk bina alev alev yanarak küle döndü         
16:16
Son dakika: Erdoğan: Geldiğimiz noktada salgını yatay seyre geçirmeye başladığımızı görüyoruz Son dakika: Erdoğan: Geldiğimiz noktada salgını yatay seyre geçirmeye başladığımızı görüyoruz         
16:12
Barcelona, koronavirüsle mücadele için tarihinde ilk kez Nou Camp'ın ismini değiştirecek Barcelona, koronavirüsle mücadele için tarihinde ilk kez Nou Camp'ın ismini değiştirecek         
16:08
Genç oyuncu Ester Exposito, 42 milyon izlenen dans videosuyla Ronaldo'nun sevgilisini tahtından edip zirveye yerleşti Genç oyuncu Ester Exposito, 42 milyon izlenen dans videosuyla Ronaldo'nun sevgilisini tahtından edip zirveye yerleşti         
16:02
Son dakika: Yoğun bakımda tedavi gören Umut Demirdelen vefat etti Son dakika: Yoğun bakımda tedavi gören Umut Demirdelen vefat etti         
15:42
İstanbul Eczacılar Odası Başkanı: Bu tempoda maske dağıtmamız mümkün değil, belediyeler devreye girmeli İstanbul Eczacılar Odası Başkanı: Bu tempoda maske dağıtmamız mümkün değil, belediyeler devreye girmeli         
15:36
Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldığı gerekçesiyle savcılığa başvurdu Abdurrahim Albayrak dolandırıldığı gerekçesiyle savcılığa başvurdu         
15:34
Babasının kollarından duvara asıp hortumla dövdüğü 9 yaşındaki Ceylan hayatını kaybetti Babasının kollarından duvara asıp hortumla dövdüğü 9 yaşındaki Ceylan hayatını kaybetti         
15:27
Telefonunu güncellemeyen Android kullanıcıları dikkat! Tüm verileriniz çalınabilir Telefonunu güncellemeyen Android kullanıcıları dikkat! Tüm verileriniz çalınabilir         
15:26
Dut ağaçlarına konan yarasalar ilçede büyük panik yarattı Dut ağaçlarına konan yarasalar ilçede büyük panik yarattı         
15:14
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 21.04.2020 19:50:53. #1.13#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: KAP-Ford extends production suspension to May 4th - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]