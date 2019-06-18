Kilmarnock FC 2018-19 Season Review
55 dakika önce
Kilmarnock FC secured European football for the first time since 2001. Steve Clarke's side finished in third place in the Scottish Premiership after some final day heroics. Relive the memorable season.
Kilmarnock
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 18.06.2019 03:06
FC secured European football for the first time since 2001. Steve Clarke's side finished in third place in the Scottish Premiership after some final day heroics. Relive the memorable season.
İsmail Köybaşı'na 3 talip birden
Quaresma'dan Fikret Orman'a yanıt geldi!
Fikret Orman'dan Quaresma tepkisi: Parasını verin, gönderin gitsin
Burak Yılmaz için flaş iddia: Lecce değil Fenerbahçe