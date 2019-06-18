Son Dakika Haberleri: Kilmarnock FC 2018-19 Season Review
Kilmarnock FC 2018-19 Season Review

Kilmarnock FC secured European football for the first time since 2001. Steve Clarke's side finished in third place in the Scottish Premiership after some final day heroics. Relive the memorable season.

