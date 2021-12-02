Kura River frozen in Ardahan - Son Dakika

The surface of the Kura River was frozen after the snowfall in Ardahan.

The snowfall that has started the previous day blankets the city and the air temperature dropped to 15 degrees below zero. The surface of the Kura River, which flows through the city center and flows into the Caspian Sea through Georgia and Azerbaijan, was covered with ice. Visual beauty emerged with the frost formed around the Kura River, which froze later than in previous years. Additionally, icicles were seen on the roofs in the city center.

