Son Dakika › Güncel › Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York - Son Dakika
Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York
6 saat önce
FEBRUARY 06: Donald Trump's son-in-law and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner meets with the representatives of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Permanent Mission of the United States in New York, United States on February 06, 2020. -
Haber Yayın Tarihi: 07.02.2020 08:45 Kaynak: AA
FEBRUARY 06: Donald Trump's son-in-law and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner meets with the representatives of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Permanent Mission of the United States in New York, United States on February 06, 2020. -
Son Dakika Sendikasız işçi çalıştıran Nusret, New York'ta protesto edildi Aklanan Trump düzenlediği basın toplantısında o manşeti gösterdi ve "bunu çerçeveleteceğim" dedi Financial Times: Trump, Huawei yüzünden Boris Johnson'la tartıştı Habertürk çalışanlarının zam kararına tepkisi canlı yayından duyuldu