Kyle Walker Signs Manchester City Contract Until 2024
5 dakika önce
Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker gives his first interview after committing to the club until 2024. Walker has made 100 appearances for City since joining the club in 2017.
Manchester City
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06
full-back Kyle Walker
gives his first interview after committing to the club until 2024. Walker has made 100 appearances for City since joining the club in 2017.
Manchester City, Kyle Walker'ın sözleşmesini 2024'e kadar uzattı
