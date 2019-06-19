Son Dakika Haberleri: Kyle Walker Signs Manchester City Contract Until 2024
Kyle Walker Signs Manchester City Contract Until 2024

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker gives his first interview after committing to the club until 2024. Walker has made 100 appearances for City since joining the club in 2017.

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker gives his first interview after committing to the club until 2024. Walker has made 100 appearances for City since joining the club in 2017.
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 19.06.2019 07:06 
