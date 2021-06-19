Üye Girişi
Lavender Days in Tekirdag - Son Dakika

Lavender Days in Tekirdag

19.06.2021 14:50
Lavender Days in Tekirdag, System.String[]

Tekirdag Governor Aziz Yildirim invited everyone to participate the 2 days 'Lavendar Days' event in purple lavender fields in Tekirdag.The 2-day 'Lavender Days' event organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has started.

Tekirdag Governor Aziz Yildirim invited everyone to participate the 2 days 'Lavendar Days' event in purple lavender fields in Tekirdag.

The 2-day 'Lavender Days' event organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has started. On the first day of the event folk dance performances were held, photographs were taken in the purple fields.Governor Aziz Yildirim stated that the cultivation areas of lavender in the country have expanded in recent years and said, "It is also an aromatic plant. Again, we all know that medicinal and aromatic plants are very popular and find customers all over the world, especially during this pandemic period, but of course, lavender is one of our traditional plants."


Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag

Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Lavender Days in Tekirdag - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

G.Saray'ın başkanı belli oluyor! Sonuçları haberimizden anbean takip edebilirsiniz 16:03 G.Saray'ın başkanı belli oluyor! Sonuçları haberimizden anbean takip edebilirsiniz Galatasaray'daki başkanlık seçiminde heyecan dorukta! Açılan ilk sandıklarda Eşref Hamamcıoğlu adına atılan oy sayısı daha fazla çıktı 15:53 Galatasaray'daki başkanlık seçiminde heyecan dorukta! Açılan ilk sandıklarda Eşref Hamamcıoğlu adına atılan oy sayısı daha fazla çıktı Kahraman mı suçlu mu? Eski sözcüden Kaddafi ile ilgili ezber bozan sözler 15:46 Kahraman mı suçlu mu? Eski sözcüden Kaddafi ile ilgili ezber bozan sözler
Mustafa Cengiz bitkin haliyle seçime gelirken, Divan Kurulu Üyesi Fatih Terim katılmadı 15:27 Mustafa Cengiz bitkin haliyle seçime gelirken, Divan Kurulu Üyesi Fatih Terim katılmadı Son Dakika: İstanbul'da 3.9'luk deprem! Merkez üssü Kartal 15:11 Son Dakika: İstanbul'da 3.9'luk deprem! Merkez üssü Kartal Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan turizm sektörüne KDV desteği açıklaması: Kabine toplantısının ardından müjdeyi vereceğim 15:00 Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan turizm sektörüne KDV desteği açıklaması: Kabine toplantısının ardından müjdeyi vereceğim
Merve Özbey, hayatını kaybeden babasıyla ilgili duygusal bir paylaşım yaptı 14:37 Merve Özbey, hayatını kaybeden babasıyla ilgili duygusal bir paylaşım yaptı İmamoğlu yönetimine Bakan Yanık'dan sert sözler: İSMEK markasını çöpe attılar çünkü taşıyacak vizyonları yok 14:04 İmamoğlu yönetimine Bakan Yanık'dan sert sözler: İSMEK markasını çöpe attılar çünkü taşıyacak vizyonları yok

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:53 Galatasaray'daki başkanlık seçiminde heyecan dorukta! Açılan ilk sandıklarda Eşref Hamamcıoğlu adına atılan oy sayısı daha fazla çıktı
15:45 Kaan Yıldırım'dan açıklama geldi! Hadise'nin yasak aşk iddiası için Ebru Gündeş'le konuştuğunu yalanladı
15:27 Mustafa Cengiz bitkin haliyle seçime gelirken, Divan Kurulu Üyesi Fatih Terim katılmadı
15:11 Son Dakika: İstanbul'da 3.9'luk deprem! Merkez üssü Kartal
15:03 MMA'de Fransız rakibini perişan eden Sabriye, bir ilki başardı! Survivor'daki halinden eser yok
14:59 Son dakika! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan turizm sektörüne KDV desteği açıklaması: Kabine toplantısının ardından müjdeyi vereceğim
14:45 Karayılan'ın etrafındakilere "Oğlum" diye tanıttığı PKK'nın kara kutusu itirafçı oldu
14:28 Uzun uğraşlar sonucu temizlenen sahil tekrar müsilajla kaplandı! Ürküten görüntüler
14:20 Seçim heyecanı başladı! Galatasaray'da başkan adayları da oylarını verdi
14:05 Halk, boks maçı izler gibi izledi! Taraftarlar tekme tokat birbirine girdi
Kartal'daki deprem büyük İstanbul depreminin ayak sesi mi? Uzman isimden yüreklere su serpen sözler Kartal'daki deprem büyük İstanbul depreminin ayak sesi mi? Uzman isimden yüreklere su serpen sözler         
16:08
İslam Memiş'ten elinde altını olanlara çağrı: Satış için acele etmeyin İslam Memiş'ten elinde altını olanlara çağrı: Satış için acele etmeyin         
16:02
Kaan Yıldırım'dan açıklama geldi! Hadise'nin yasak aşk iddiası için Ebru Gündeş'le konuştuğunu yalanladı Kaan Yıldırım'dan açıklama geldi! Hadise'nin yasak aşk iddiası için Ebru Gündeş'le konuştuğunu yalanladı         
15:46
A Haber spikeri İstanbul'u sallayan depreme canlı yayında yakalandı A Haber spikeri İstanbul'u sallayan depreme canlı yayında yakalandı         
15:29
İstanbul'daki deprem sonrası vatandaşlar kendini sokağa attı İstanbul'daki deprem sonrası vatandaşlar kendini sokağa attı         
15:22
MMA'de Fransız rakibini perişan eden Sabriye, bir ilki başardı! Survivor'daki halinden eser yok MMA'de Fransız rakibini perişan eden Sabriye, bir ilki başardı! Survivor'daki halinden eser yok         
15:04
Karayılan'ın etrafındakilere Karayılan'ın etrafındakilere "Oğlum" diye tanıttığı PKK'nın kara kutusu itirafçı oldu         
14:45
Uzun uğraşlar sonucu temizlenen sahil tekrar müsilajla kaplandı! Ürküten görüntüler Uzun uğraşlar sonucu temizlenen sahil tekrar müsilajla kaplandı! Ürküten görüntüler         
14:28
18 yıllık eşinden ayrılan kadın, site bahçesinde davul zurna çaldırıp göbek attı 18 yıllık eşinden ayrılan kadın, site bahçesinde davul zurna çaldırıp göbek attı         
14:02
Berdan Mardini'nin eski eşi Fatoş Karademir'e, silahlı saldırı yapıldı Berdan Mardini'nin eski eşi Fatoş Karademir'e, silahlı saldırı yapıldı         
14:00
Fenomen Oğuzhan Uğur ile oyuncu Müjde Uzman aşklarını ilan etti! Yan yana ilk poz Fenomen Oğuzhan Uğur ile oyuncu Müjde Uzman aşklarını ilan etti! Yan yana ilk poz         
12:42
Adeta ölümü bekledi! Raylarda hareketsizce duran kadın, trenin çarpmasıyla korkunç şekilde hayatını kaybetti Adeta ölümü bekledi! Raylarda hareketsizce duran kadın, trenin çarpmasıyla korkunç şekilde hayatını kaybetti         
12:31
Jaclyn Smith'in fotoğrafına photoshop ile kendisini koyan Hülya Koçyiğit o kareyi paylaştı Jaclyn Smith'in fotoğrafına photoshop ile kendisini koyan Hülya Koçyiğit o kareyi paylaştı         
12:00
6 evlat, bir babayı kolundan tutup sokağa attı: Aç susuz dolaşıyorum 6 evlat, bir babayı kolundan tutup sokağa attı: Aç susuz dolaşıyorum         
11:33
Bakan Soylu: Polislik bir maaş mesleği değildir, kim öyle düşünüyorsa 1 dakika durmasın Bakan Soylu: Polislik bir maaş mesleği değildir, kim öyle düşünüyorsa 1 dakika durmasın         
11:18
''İnsanlık ölmüş'' yazan mezar ekipleri harekete geçirdi! Bir esnafın sosyal medya için yaptığı ortaya çıktı ''İnsanlık ölmüş'' yazan mezar ekipleri harekete geçirdi! Bir esnafın sosyal medya için yaptığı ortaya çıktı         
10:53
Son Dakika: İran'da resmi olmayan seçim sonuçlarına göre, muhafazakar aday İbrahim Reisi, ülkenin 8. cumhurbaşkanı oldu Son Dakika: İran'da resmi olmayan seçim sonuçlarına göre, muhafazakar aday İbrahim Reisi, ülkenin 8. cumhurbaşkanı oldu         
09:32
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 19.06.2021 16:16:54. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Lavender Days in Tekirdag - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement