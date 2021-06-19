Lavender Days in Tekirdag - Son Dakika

Tekirdag Governor Aziz Yildirim invited everyone to participate the 2 days 'Lavendar Days' event in purple lavender fields in Tekirdag.

The 2-day 'Lavender Days' event organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has started. On the first day of the event folk dance performances were held, photographs were taken in the purple fields.Governor Aziz Yildirim stated that the cultivation areas of lavender in the country have expanded in recent years and said, "It is also an aromatic plant. Again, we all know that medicinal and aromatic plants are very popular and find customers all over the world, especially during this pandemic period, but of course, lavender is one of our traditional plants."