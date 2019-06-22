Son Dakika Haberleri: #LEFLOWDEMARSEILLE - Alonzo & JMK$ & DJ Aaron
Son Dakika Spor Haber

#LEFLOWDEMARSEILLE - Alonzo & JMK$ & DJ Aaron

49 dakika önce

Olympique de Marseille & PUMA Football unveil the Home, Away and Third jerseys of the 2019/20 season in a video clip of a new music produced by the three jersey ambassadors: Alonzo, JMK$ and DJ Aaron, playing Home, Away and Third jerseys respectively.

Olympique de Marseille & PUMA Football unveil the Home, Away and Third jerseys of the 2019/20 season in a video clip of a new music produced by the three jersey ambassadors: Alonzo, JMK$ and DJ Aaron, playing Home, Away and Third jerseys respectively.
#LEFLOWDEMARSEILLE - Alonzo & JMK$ & DJ Aaron
Kaynak: Dugout

Haber Yayın Tarihi : 22.06.2019 01:06 
Spor
Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder

YORUMLAR


Ergin Ataman, dördüncü lig şampiyonluğuna ulaştı Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahçe Beko'yu 89-74 yenerek Basketbol Süper Ligi'nde şampiyon oldu Ergin Ataman bu kez kulaklığını takmadı! Petr Cech Chelsea'ye döndü

SonDakika.com - Son Dakika Haber - En Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 22.6.2019 01:55:43. #1.11#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Son Dakika Haberleri: #LEFLOWDEMARSEILLE - Alonzo & JMK$ & DJ Aaron
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]