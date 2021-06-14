Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road - Son Dakika

Doctors on Road initiative under the leadership of Dr. Kafeel Khan aims to bring basic health services to villages and towns in India, where the health system cannot reach. Speaking to Demiroren News Agency Dr. Khan stated that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has gone so deep that it's unimaginable and they aim to bring medicine, masks and other health services to people who are living in rural areas, who have lost their way and have to accept their fate.

Dr. Khan told DHA that the campaign has launched on April 14 this year and health services were delivered to 80 villages across the country. Dr. Khan said that the country's media highlighted the Covid-19 cases and deaths in bigger cities, but the crisis in rural areas is unimaginable. "It is also necessary to accept that the Covid-19 crisis has reached unimaginable proportions in our villages and small towns" said Dr. Khan emphasizing on the Covid-19 crisis in rural areas.

THEY PROVIDE EDUCATION ALONG WITH HEALTH SERVICESIn addition to free medicines, masks, examinations and other services provided, Dr. Khan emphasized that they try to teach people, especially children about the masks, rules of social distancing and hygiene"We also aim to vaccinate marginalized and vulnerable segments of society who do not have the knowledge or resources to vaccinate themselves. Mass vaccination is the key to defeating the Covid-19, but India's marginalized population does not have access to it. With this campaign, we will close the gap and ensure that no one is left behind" said Dr. Khan adding that the 'Doctors on Road' campaign is also working on vaccination.LACK OF MEDICINES, AND BLACK FUNGUS MAKE THINGS WORSE

Dr. Kafeel Khan stated that the number of cases in India has started to decrease in big cities, but the situation in the rural areas is not fully known due to the lack of PCR testing centers. "Covid-19 cases have dropped in big cities, but the situation in the villages is really bad as primary health care has collapsed. There are almost no PCR testing centers so we don't know the truth in the field. Now the advent of mucormycosis (black fungus) and the shortage of vaccines and drugs are making things worse" Dr. Khan said.

