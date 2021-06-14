Üye Girişi
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road - Son Dakika

Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road

14.06.2021 16:11
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road, System.String[]

Doctors on Road initiative under the leadership of Dr. Kafeel Khan aims to bring basic health services to villages and towns in India, where the health system cannot reach. Speaking to Demiroren News Agency Dr.

Doctors on Road initiative under the leadership of Dr. Kafeel Khan aims to bring basic health services to villages and towns in India, where the health system cannot reach. Speaking to Demiroren News Agency Dr. Khan stated that the Covid-19 pandemic in the country has gone so deep that it's unimaginable and they aim to bring medicine, masks and other health services to people who are living in rural areas, who have lost their way and have to accept their fate.

Dr. Khan told DHA that the campaign has launched on April 14 this year and health services were delivered to 80 villages across the country. Dr. Khan said that the country's media highlighted the Covid-19 cases and deaths in bigger cities, but the crisis in rural areas is unimaginable. "It is also necessary to accept that the Covid-19 crisis has reached unimaginable proportions in our villages and small towns" said Dr. Khan emphasizing on the Covid-19 crisis in rural areas.

THEY PROVIDE EDUCATION ALONG WITH HEALTH SERVICESIn addition to free medicines, masks, examinations and other services provided, Dr. Khan emphasized that they try to teach people, especially children about the masks, rules of social distancing and hygiene"We also aim to vaccinate marginalized and vulnerable segments of society who do not have the knowledge or resources to vaccinate themselves. Mass vaccination is the key to defeating the Covid-19, but India's marginalized population does not have access to it. With this campaign, we will close the gap and ensure that no one is left behind" said Dr. Khan adding that the 'Doctors on Road' campaign is also working on vaccination.LACK OF MEDICINES, AND BLACK FUNGUS MAKE THINGS WORSE

Dr. Kafeel Khan stated that the number of cases in India has started to decrease in big cities, but the situation in the rural areas is not fully known due to the lack of PCR testing centers. "Covid-19 cases have dropped in big cities, but the situation in the villages is really bad as primary health care has collapsed. There are almost no PCR testing centers so we don't know the truth in the field. Now the advent of mucormycosis (black fungus) and the shortage of vaccines and drugs are making things worse" Dr. Khan said.

PHOTOS


Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road
Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road

Koronavirüs, PCR Testi, India, DHA, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

17:16 "Yan bakma" kavgasında kan aktı! Genç kızın çabaları kavgayı ayırmaya yetmedi 32 ilde yapılan dev FETÖ operasyonuyla 57 polis gözaltına alındı 17:13 32 ilde yapılan dev FETÖ operasyonuyla 57 polis gözaltına alındı Düşerken 17:06 Düşerken "Lütfen" diyerek ağlamış! Ukraynalı model Anzelika'nın son anları kamerada
Biden'a Brüksel ziyaretinde ''Canavar'' eşlik ediyor 16:40 Biden'a Brüksel ziyaretinde ''Canavar'' eşlik ediyor Turistlerin ilgi odağı dağın yamacındaki tekne oldu 16:11 Turistlerin ilgi odağı dağın yamacındaki tekne oldu NATO Zirvesi'ne damga vuran, Kanada Başbakanı Justin Trudeau'nun renkli çorapları oldu 16:06 NATO Zirvesi'ne damga vuran, Kanada Başbakanı Justin Trudeau'nun renkli çorapları oldu
İş Bankası, Türkiye'nin en güçlü markası oldu 15:41 İş Bankası, Türkiye'nin en güçlü markası oldu Kritik NATO Zirvesi başlıyor! İlk temas Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Biden arasında gerçekleşti 15:18 Kritik NATO Zirvesi başlıyor! İlk temas Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan ile Biden arasında gerçekleşti

Son Dakika Haberleri
17:27 İş insanı Tahir Kıran, Çaykur Rizespor'a başkan adayı olmasıyla gündeme oturdu
17:13 Altın geriliyor! Kilogramı 497 bin 500 liraya geldi
17:12 32 ilde yapılan dev FETÖ operasyonuyla 57 polis gözaltına alındı
17:09 Arnautovic büyük ayıp etti! Irkçılık yapan Avusturyalı oyuncuyu takım arkadaşı zor engelledi
17:05 Düşerken "Lütfen" diyerek ağlamış! Ukraynalı model Anzelika'nın son anları kamerada
17:01 Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı'nın hazırladığı yatırım teşvik belgeleriyle 28 bin kişiye iş kapısı açılacak
16:12 Merve Boluğur kırmızılar içinde poz verdi, kendisini kraliçeye benzetti: Maşallah deyin
16:11 NATO'ya mesaj! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Müşterek görev kuvvetinin komutası bu sene Türkiye'dedir
16:10 Turistlerin ilgi odağı dağın yamacındaki tekne oldu
16:01 68 yaşındaki evli teknik adam Yılmaz Vural, dansözü dudağından öptü
İş insanı Tahir Kıran, Çaykur Rizespor'a başkan adayı olmasıyla gündeme oturdu İş insanı Tahir Kıran, Çaykur Rizespor'a başkan adayı olmasıyla gündeme oturdu         
17:27
Altın geriliyor! Kilogramı 497 bin 500 liraya geldi Altın geriliyor! Kilogramı 497 bin 500 liraya geldi         
17:14
Arnautovic büyük ayıp etti! Irkçılık yapan Avusturyalı oyuncuyu takım arkadaşı zor engelledi Arnautovic büyük ayıp etti! Irkçılık yapan Avusturyalı oyuncuyu takım arkadaşı zor engelledi         
17:10
Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı'nın hazırladığı yatırım teşvik belgeleriyle 28 bin kişiye iş kapısı açılacak Sanayi ve Teknoloji Bakanlığı'nın hazırladığı yatırım teşvik belgeleriyle 28 bin kişiye iş kapısı açılacak         
17:01
Merve Boluğur kırmızılar içinde poz verdi, kendisini kraliçeye benzetti: Maşallah deyin Merve Boluğur kırmızılar içinde poz verdi, kendisini kraliçeye benzetti: Maşallah deyin         
16:13
NATO'ya mesaj! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Müşterek görev kuvvetinin komutası bu sene Türkiye'dedir NATO'ya mesaj! Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan: Müşterek görev kuvvetinin komutası bu sene Türkiye'dedir         
16:11
68 yaşındaki evli teknik adam Yılmaz Vural, dansözü dudağından öptü 68 yaşındaki evli teknik adam Yılmaz Vural, dansözü dudağından öptü         
16:01
Beşiktaş, ilk bombayı patlattı! Kenan Karaman ile üç yıllık anlaşma sağlandı Beşiktaş, ilk bombayı patlattı! Kenan Karaman ile üç yıllık anlaşma sağlandı         
15:41
İzmir'in Çernobil'i tehlike saçmaya devam ediyor! Radyasyon değeri normalden 7 bin 291 kat fazla İzmir'in Çernobil'i tehlike saçmaya devam ediyor! Radyasyon değeri normalden 7 bin 291 kat fazla         
14:32
Ramos, Real Madrid'in teklifini reddetti! Adım adım Galatasaray'a geliyor Ramos, Real Madrid'in teklifini reddetti! Adım adım Galatasaray'a geliyor         
14:07
Netanyahu koltuğu bırakamadı! 12 yıl oturduğu başbakanlık koltuğundan uyarılarak kaldırıldı Netanyahu koltuğu bırakamadı! 12 yıl oturduğu başbakanlık koltuğundan uyarılarak kaldırıldı         
13:50
Efsane boksör Sinan Şamil anısına yapılan heykele tepki yağıyor Efsane boksör Sinan Şamil anısına yapılan heykele tepki yağıyor         
13:30
Sevgilisi Mohammed Alsaloussi hakkındaki eleştirilere dayanamadı! Şeyma Subaşı, Instagram'daki yorumları kısıtlandırdı Sevgilisi Mohammed Alsaloussi hakkındaki eleştirilere dayanamadı! Şeyma Subaşı, Instagram'daki yorumları kısıtlandırdı         
12:47
Taşın üstündeki Taşın üstündeki "Adım Altun, yaşım 12 ve tecavüze uğruyorum yardım edin" yazısı üzerine polis alarma geçti         
12:43
Bıçaklanan genç hayatını kaybetti, Bıçaklanan genç hayatını kaybetti, "Katil olay mahalline mutlaka geri döner" sözü gerçek oldu         
11:42
Yönetmen Sinan Çetin, teknede uluorta soyunarak üstünü değiştirdi Yönetmen Sinan Çetin, teknede uluorta soyunarak üstünü değiştirdi         
11:21
İstifaya zorladığı müdürün ölmesine sebep olmakla suçlanıyor! Milli eğitim müdürü görevden alındı ve hakkında soruşturma açıldı İstifaya zorladığı müdürün ölmesine sebep olmakla suçlanıyor! Milli eğitim müdürü görevden alındı ve hakkında soruşturma açıldı         
08:26
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 14.06.2021 17:31:52. #1.12#
ŞU AN BURADASINIZ: Lifesaving initiative in India: Doctors on Road - Son Dakika
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
ios android huawei
Advertisement