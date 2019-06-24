Lionel Messi's best free-kicks
12 dakika önce
Check out some of Leo Messi's best free-kicks for FC Barcelona. We take a look back at all the goals scored by the Argentine from set pieces. Which one is your favourite?
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 01:06
Check out some of Leo Messi's best free-kicks for FC Barcelona. We take a look back at all the goals scored by the Argentine from set pieces. Which one is your favourite?
Spor camiasından seçimi kazanan Ekrem İmamoğlu için paylaşımlar
Fenerbahçe'de bombalar peş peşe patlayacak! Tam 5 transfer
Beşiktaşlı futbolcu Medel, İstanbul'daki evini boşalttı
Ronaldo'nun tatilde harcadığı para dudak uçuklattı