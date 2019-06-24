Lionel Messi's Top 10 Goals, According To Fans
12 dakika önce
Fans have chosen some of the greatest goals scored by Leo Messi with FC Barcelona. Do you agree with this top 10?
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 24.06.2019 01:06
Fans have chosen some of the greatest goals scored by Leo Messi with FC Barcelona. Do you agree with this top 10?
Spor camiasından seçimi kazanan Ekrem İmamoğlu için paylaşımlar
Fenerbahçe'de bombalar peş peşe patlayacak! Tam 5 transfer
Beşiktaşlı futbolcu Medel, İstanbul'daki evini boşalttı
Ronaldo'nun tatilde harcadığı para dudak uçuklattı