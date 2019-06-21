Liverpool Fans Around The World Celebrate Champions League Win
From Baghdad to Boston, watch clips of joyous scenes in 36 locations across the globe after Jürgen Klopp's men beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid.
From Baghdad to Boston
, watch clips of joyous scenes in 36 locations across the globe after Jürgen Klopp
's men beat Tottenham Hotspur
2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid.
