Liverpool Fans Around The World Celebrate Champions League Win

55 dakika önce

From Baghdad to Boston, watch clips of joyous scenes in 36 locations across the globe after Jürgen Klopp's men beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid.

From Baghdad to Boston, watch clips of joyous scenes in 36 locations across the globe after Jürgen Klopp's men beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Champions League final in Madrid.
Haber Yayın Tarihi : 21.06.2019 07:06 
