Üye Girişi
Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin - Son Dakika

Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin

13.09.2021 15:20
Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin, System.String[]

Living Culture and Art Museum is opened in Mardin.

Living Culture and Art Museum is opened in Mardin. In the museum, where the arts such as filigree, coppersmithing, and almond candy unique to the city are presented to the visitors, a performance of 'Reyhani' dance show, and 'Erbane' concert are given.

Ozgur Gungor, Head of the Mardin Tourism and Hoteliers Association, stated that there was no such organization in the city before, and that it was the first time they had organized it. Stating that the museum is a non-profit organization, "This is an organization that is made to contribute to Mardin's tourism" said Gungor.

Pointing out that the Living Museum is a long-overdue project for Mardin, Gungor continued as follow:

"We explain Mardin's culture and art to our guests at the same time and under the same roof. We have coppersmith, filigree, and almond candy workshops. Our guests who come here see what coppersmith is, how copper is processed, what filigree is, how it is made, and how almond candy is made. In addition to this, they have the opportunity to see the Reyhan dance show unique to Mardin. The reason we do these is to enable our visitors and tourists to see these professions, this culture, art, and craftsmanship under one roof. Tourists are also really happy. We named it the Living Culture and Art Museum. We have started to receive visitors since September 1."

(PHOTOS)

FOOTAGE-----------------------------------CoppersmithFiligreeErbane playing an instrument and singingPour lead (to repel evil eye)-Reyhani dance Show

-General and detailed footage


Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin
Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin
Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin
Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin
Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin

Mardin, Güncel, Son Dakika

Kaynak: DHA

Son Dakika Güncel Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin - Son Dakika


YORUMLAR
500

Son Dakika

Mansur Yavaş'tan cumhurbaşkanlığı adaylığı için açıklama: Adımın öne çıktığını biliyorum, bu gurur duyulacak bir şey 15:55 Mansur Yavaş'tan cumhurbaşkanlığı adaylığı için açıklama: Adımın öne çıktığını biliyorum, bu gurur duyulacak bir şey Trabzonspor taraftarından Kerem Aktürkoğlu'na çirkin tezahürat: Kaç Kerem, Marcao geliyor 15:51 Trabzonspor taraftarından Kerem Aktürkoğlu'na çirkin tezahürat: Kaç Kerem, Marcao geliyor Amca yeğen kavgası kanlı bitti! Amca hayatını kaybetti 15:47 Amca yeğen kavgası kanlı bitti! Amca hayatını kaybetti
Letonya'da sokak ortasında yapılan tatbikat sonrası Savunma Bakanlığı halktan özür diledi 15:24 Letonya'da sokak ortasında yapılan tatbikat sonrası Savunma Bakanlığı halktan özür diledi Gülşah Saraçoğlu, katıldığı davetteki derin yırtmaçlı elbisesi ile dikkat çekti 14:46 Gülşah Saraçoğlu, katıldığı davetteki derin yırtmaçlı elbisesi ile dikkat çekti Yeniden Refah Partisi Genel Başkanı Fatih Erbakan'dan korona aşısı ile ilgili ilginç yorum: 3 kulaklı 5 gözlü yaratıklar doğmasına yol açabilir 14:33 Yeniden Refah Partisi Genel Başkanı Fatih Erbakan'dan korona aşısı ile ilgili ilginç yorum: 3 kulaklı 5 gözlü yaratıklar doğmasına yol açabilir
Antalya'da 6 bin lira maaşla çalışacak motokurye bulamıyorlar 14:21 Antalya'da 6 bin lira maaşla çalışacak motokurye bulamıyorlar Sahte aşı kartı düzenleyen 3 hemşire, dolu aşı şişelerini 150, boşları ise 20 liradan satmışlar 12:46 Sahte aşı kartı düzenleyen 3 hemşire, dolu aşı şişelerini 150, boşları ise 20 liradan satmışlar

Son Dakika Haberleri
15:56 Cansız bedeni ağaçlık alanda bulunan gencin, ayağındaki derin yara izi dikkat çekti
15:54 Beşiktaş taraftarı baskı yaptı! Ertem Şener, Beşiktaş-Dortmund maçını anlatmama kararı aldı
15:50 Trabzonspor taraftarından Kerem Aktürkoğlu'na çirkin tezahürat: Kaç Kerem, Marcao geliyor
15:48 Evin mutfağında yemek arayan köpek, yangın çıkardı
15:46 Amca yeğen kavgası kanlı bitti! Amca hayatını kaybetti
15:23 Rıza Çalımbay, Serdar Aziz'in korkunç sakatlığını anlattı: Fedakarlık yaparak oynadı
15:21 Günlük kiralık evde ölü bulunan Sedanur'un sevgilisinin serbest bırakılmasına savcılık itiraz etti
14:59 Taliban, ABD'ye ait askeri uçakların kanatlarını salıncağa çevirdi
14:46 Gülşah Saraçoğlu, katıldığı davetteki derin yırtmaçlı elbisesi ile dikkat çekti
14:43 Spiker Serbay Şankal'dan maç sırasında olay tepki: Vur ulan vur
Cansız bedeni ağaçlık alanda bulunan gencin, ayağındaki derin yara izi dikkat çekti Cansız bedeni ağaçlık alanda bulunan gencin, ayağındaki derin yara izi dikkat çekti         
15:57
Beşiktaş taraftarı baskı yaptı! Ertem Şener, Beşiktaş-Dortmund maçını anlatmama kararı aldı Beşiktaş taraftarı baskı yaptı! Ertem Şener, Beşiktaş-Dortmund maçını anlatmama kararı aldı         
15:55
Evin mutfağında yemek arayan köpek, yangın çıkardı Evin mutfağında yemek arayan köpek, yangın çıkardı         
15:48
Devlet desteği aldı, 50 lirayla başladığı işini büyüttü! Yıllık kazancı 3 milyon liraya ulaştı Devlet desteği aldı, 50 lirayla başladığı işini büyüttü! Yıllık kazancı 3 milyon liraya ulaştı         
15:32
Rıza Çalımbay, Serdar Aziz'in korkunç sakatlığını anlattı: Fedakarlık yaparak oynadı Rıza Çalımbay, Serdar Aziz'in korkunç sakatlığını anlattı: Fedakarlık yaparak oynadı         
15:24
1964 model minibüsü 350 bin lira masrafla orijinaline yakın hale getirdi 1964 model minibüsü 350 bin lira masrafla orijinaline yakın hale getirdi         
14:42
1960 yılında beri Marmara Denizi'nde görünmüyordu! Orfoz balığı 61 yıl sonra görüntülendi 1960 yılında beri Marmara Denizi'nde görünmüyordu! Orfoz balığı 61 yıl sonra görüntülendi         
14:24
Birinde 92, diğerinde 50 lira! Zincir marketlerin uyguladığı fiyat farkı, vatandaşı şaşkına çevirdi Birinde 92, diğerinde 50 lira! Zincir marketlerin uyguladığı fiyat farkı, vatandaşı şaşkına çevirdi         
14:05
Selin Ciğerci'den boşanma süreci ile ilgili ilginç itiraf: Sabah 'Günaydın aşkım' deyip öğlen boşanma kararı aldık Selin Ciğerci'den boşanma süreci ile ilgili ilginç itiraf: Sabah 'Günaydın aşkım' deyip öğlen boşanma kararı aldık         
12:29
35 yıl sonra 12 bin liraya aldığı traktöre 120 bin lira masraf yaptı 35 yıl sonra 12 bin liraya aldığı traktöre 120 bin lira masraf yaptı         
12:22
Kız bebek bekleyen Özge Özpirinçci, denizin altında karnı burnunda poz verdi Kız bebek bekleyen Özge Özpirinçci, denizin altında karnı burnunda poz verdi         
11:58
Devletten aldığı destek ile çitlembik yağı üretti, kilosu 200 liradan satılıyor Devletten aldığı destek ile çitlembik yağı üretti, kilosu 200 liradan satılıyor         
11:53
Aşı karşıtı mühendis taburcu oldu: Şu an gelseler 5 tane aşı olurum Aşı karşıtı mühendis taburcu oldu: Şu an gelseler 5 tane aşı olurum         
11:28
Fuhuş operasyonunda veresiye defteri bulundu! Müşterilerin 200-300 lira borçları varmış Fuhuş operasyonunda veresiye defteri bulundu! Müşterilerin 200-300 lira borçları varmış         
11:18
Twenty One Pilots, Roblox'ta konser düzenleyecek Twenty One Pilots, Roblox'ta konser düzenleyecek         
10:58
Koronanın semptomları tekrar değişti! İşte en yaygın görülen 5 yeni belirti Koronanın semptomları tekrar değişti! İşte en yaygın görülen 5 yeni belirti         
09:41
Ata Demirer, eski Survivor yarışmacısı Jülieta Kitrinou ile aşk mı yaşıyor? Aynı evden fotoğraf paylaştılar Ata Demirer, eski Survivor yarışmacısı Jülieta Kitrinou ile aşk mı yaşıyor? Aynı evden fotoğraf paylaştılar         
09:40
Son Dakika - Son Dakika Haberleri - Son Haberler
24 saat kesintisiz haber yayını
Hakkımızda | Reklam | İletişim | Künye
SonDakika.com Haber Portalı 5846 sayılı Fikir ve Sanat Eserleri Kanunu'na  %100 uygun olarak yayınlanmaktadır. Ajanslardan alınan haberlerin yeniden yayımı ve herhangi bir ortamda basılması, ilgili ajansların bu yöndeki politikasına bağlı olarak önceden yazılı izin gerektirir. 13.09.2021 16:03:03. #1.13#
SON DAKİKA: Living Culture and Art Museum opened in Mardin - Son Dakika
ios android huawei
[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir]
Advertisement